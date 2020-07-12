/
windy hill
274 Apartments for rent in Windy Hill, Jacksonville, FL
17 Units Available
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1175 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
31 Units Available
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville's Southside. Easy access to downtown and beaches. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Close to I-295, Butler Blvd, University of North Florida. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry.
20 Units Available
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1417 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1601 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
39 Units Available
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1390 sqft
Elegant units with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Community welcomes dogs and cats. Pool, volleyball court, basketball court, clubhouse, and game room available.
21 Units Available
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1550 sqft
Upscale apartments with oversized garden tubs, maple cabinetry and 9-foot ceilings. Play sand volleyball, exercise, grill out, and more on-site. Close to St. Johns Town Center for convenient shopping. Near I-295.
16 Units Available
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1226 sqft
Located in the heart of St. John's Town Center in walking distance to retail stores and restaurants. Units feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring and rainfall showerheads.
1 Unit Available
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ciel exemplifies luxury apartment living with homes that have been thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind.
9 Units Available
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive from Southside Boulevard and close to St Johns Town Center. Classically designed apartment homes with private laundry facilities, and modern kitchen with appliances and garbage disposal. Pool, media room and coffee house.
17 Units Available
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Brand new complex with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Units have wood-style flooring and private balconies. Located close to St. John's Town Center.
1 Unit Available
9745 Touchton Road
9745 Touchton Road East, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Il Villagio - Come live in this gorgeous community.
1 Unit Available
10075 Gate Parkway #2607
10075 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirabella - Rare 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with attached garage.
1 Unit Available
4368 ELLIPSE DR
4368 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2142 sqft
Live at the St. Johns Town Center in the exclusive gated community of Georgetown! This 3 bed/3.5 bath townhome features crown moulding, 16 inch tile, stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
10000 Gate Parkway #816
10000 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1345 sqft
Sail Cove Town Center Condominiums - Lakefront Condominium - 3/2 ground floor lakefront condominium for rent (RLNE3235517)
1 Unit Available
4432 ROCK CREEK CIR
4432 Rock Creek Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2121 sqft
CORNER UNIT townhome in desirable Georgetown at the St Johns Town Center! Home features extra windows for tons of natural light, fireplace, view of the pool, and three full baths - one for each bedroom.
1 Unit Available
4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR
4510 Congressional Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2142 sqft
BEAYTIFUL NEWER 3 STY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE COMM CONVENOENT TO MAJOR SHOPPING AT ST JOHN'S TOWN CENTER FIRST FLOOR TIED FOYER LEADS TO 4TH BR AT BACK LARGER THAN THE MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH AND COVERED PATIO.
1 Unit Available
3811 AUTUMN LEAF CT
3811 Autumn Leaf Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
Rental close to the Town Center, Shopping, Restaurants and the Beaches. Newer appliances, wood floors, updated bathrooms, cul-de-sac location, 1 car garage w/ washer and dryer that stay. Tenant responsible for lawn care. Water softener as-is.
1 Unit Available
10996 BECKLEY PL
10996 Beckley Place, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1669 sqft
Check out this great location and quiet neighborhood. The large living room and dining room combination are impressive spaces for formal or relaxed entertaining. Now with laminate plank floors that run length and breath of the home.
1 Unit Available
10080 ECTON LN
10080 Ecton Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2760 sqft
Eight-foot entry door opens to lead you to and through foyer to study/bedroom 4 on right and facing formal living room.
14 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
12 Units Available
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1376 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Tenants have access to pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, billiard room, and Internet cafe. Car wash area and BBQ grill. Pet friendly.
15 Units Available
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,085
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1273 sqft
A modern, newer community with a resort-style pool, summer kitchen area and complimentary shuttle to the town center area. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens, fantastic views and luxury accommodations throughout their home.
43 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1411 sqft
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
23 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1371 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
17 Units Available
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1164 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, convenient apartment amenities, including a dog park and bike storage. Extra storage in every unit to keep organized. Situated off Gate Parkway with proximity to I-295 and James Island Swimming Pool.
