/
/
lakeside
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:28 PM
169 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, FL📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2646 Pinewood Boulevard E
2646 Pinewood Boulevard East, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
635 Charles Pinckney Street
635 Charles Pinckney Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1290 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,290 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 Rushing Drive
1303 Rushing Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1875 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 Kettering Way
1303 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1343 sqft
Move in ready condo with community pool! - 3/2.5 2 story condo is ready for a new occupant ! Fully renovated, new paint and floors throughout. This is a tenant placement so you will rent directly from the owner.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1274 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,274 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
560 Harrison Avenue
560 Harrison Avenue, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1899 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3212 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3152 LAKESIDE VILLA RD
3152 Lakeside Villa Road, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Nice 3/2.5 Sparkling Pool home in the heart of Orange Park, this home features all new carpet, new paint, new garage door, new microwave, etc.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3400 RED OAK CIR
3400 Red Oak Circle, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
NICE ROOMY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH , FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ALSO EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD WITH OPEN PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
696 CAMP FRANCIS JOHNSON RD
696 Camp Francis Johnson Road, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,649
2340 sqft
Magnificent home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3-baths with added touches such as upgraded lighting throughout, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2955 BARBARA LN
2955 Barbara Lane, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1890 sqft
Huge, private and secluded 3 bedroom, 2 bath, double wide trailer on .704 acres. There is a brand new roof, new carpet, new refrigerator, new AC and new blinds through out home. This home feels brand new is so many ways.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3255 Hammock Cove Court
3255 Hammock Cove Court, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
Rent this house today. 3 bed, 2 bath rental in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with fireplace. Located in a cul-de-sac with lakeviews. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Close to 220 and Fleming Island. Rear not fenced. 2 car garage.
1 of 52
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2697 Belleshore Ct
2697 Belleshore Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Gorgeous 4x2 in well established neighborhood of Ashebourne - This Gorgeous 4x2 brick home sits on a large corner lot, in a well established neighborhood. Lots of upgrades, new paint throughout and ready for Move-in. Fenced backyard.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1539 IRISHWOOD CT
1539 Irishwood Court, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
Spacious 3BR/2BA in Clay County. Home features split bedroom arrangement. and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with brand new appliances. Large great room with built in shelves. Walk in closet with organized storage in master bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2754 WOODLAND DR
2754 Woodland Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a bonus family room and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 22
Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
2474 Stonebridge Drive
2474 Stonebridge Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1894 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Pool Home - SWIM in your own backyard! This Lovely 4B/2BA Home offers open floor plan w/formal Living Room w/fireplace & formal Dining Room; Large Fully Equipped Eat-In Kitchen w/ Prep-Island & wet bar; separate Family
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lakeside rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Lakeside area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakeside from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park.
