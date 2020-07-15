/
University of Florida
93 Apartments For Rent Near University of Florida
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
403 NW 39th Rd Unit 403C
403 Northwest 39th Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
874 sqft
Adorable 2 bed 2 bathroom condo in the Concordia community. This property boasts new laminate wood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and bedroom areas. Living and dining room combination with sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
Libby Heights
3506 NW 11th Avenue
3506 Northwest 11th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1966 sqft
3506 NW 11th Avenue Available 07/14/20 3506 NW 11th Avenue | Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable community of Libby Heights | For Rent - (3/2) Libby Heights. Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable community of Libby Heights.
Palm Terrace
411 NW 25th Street
411 Northwest 25th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1340 sqft
411 NW 25th Street Available 08/14/20 411 NW 25th Street (Near UF) - Follow this link to view a 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AoEWUKcmavF Walk to UF from this 3B/2B +BONUS Room with approx 1340 sq ft.
Black Acres
15 NW 29th Street
15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1678 sqft
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home.
2136 Southwest 39 Drive
2136 Southwest 39th Drive, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$985
1046 sqft
Mill Run 3 BR/1.
Fifth Avenue
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10
721 Northwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1224 sqft
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 Available 08/06/20 Luxury 3 Bed / 3 Bath St. Augustine Style Cottage -- Walk to UF - Now renting for Fall 2020!! Incredible 3BR/3BA craftsman style house less than 10 minutes walking distance from campus.
2550 SW 14th Drive
2550 Southwest 14th Drive, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2550 SW 14th Drive Available 07/15/20 2550 SW 14th Drive (Bivens North) - 3B /2B Bivens Arm Lake front condo features an extraordinary 180- degree view from the spacious, open-concept living/dining room area.
2811 SW Archer Road X-212
2811 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1110 sqft
Recently Upgraded, Fully Furnished 2/1 Condo in Brandywine! - This Adorable Owner-Occupied remodeled Fully FURNISHED Condo is the perfect first home/ or investment for anyone who is looking to be close to UF, Shands, Archer and the New Butler Plaza.
1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E
1212 Southwest 14th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E Available 08/10/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Oakbrook Walk - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom mostly furnished Condo close to UF with pool view and steps away from Volley Ball and Basketball court. Features new energy efficient a/c system.
Pleasant Street
518 NW 1st Street
518 NW 1st St, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1269 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION just steps away from Downtown Gainesville's favorite restaurants, bars, parks, and hangouts. Hip luxury in this 3Bed/3Bath unit, located in the popular Historic Pleasant Street Neighborhood, easily bikeable to UF and Shands.
2148 NW 28th Avenue
2148 Northwest 28th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1395 sqft
2148 NW 28th Avenue Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location in NW Orman Leigh Estates - Nice home in a quiet neighborhood 2.5 miles north of UF.
4030 SW 21ST Lane
4030 Southwest 21st Lane, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1046 sqft
Move-in ready. This Unfurnished beautiful townhouse in Mill Run has a new HVAC April 2019, new carpet in May 2019, new interior paint May 2019, new blinds, ceiling fans and washer and dryer. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and a balcony.
Sugarfoot
3941 SW 5th Place
3941 Southwest 5th Place, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2268 sqft
Single-family home FOR RENT! Centrally located in Anglewood/Fletcher Heights area! Flood zone X! This updated home boasts of 2268 sq ft of heated and cooled space, with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a formal living room, a family/game room, massive
104 SW 26th St
104 Southwest 26th Street, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1166 sqft
A three bedroom/two bath house near the UF law school. Dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Big back yard with fence. Circle driveway.
2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913
2360 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2360 SW Archer Road #913 (Campus Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo built in 1996 with approx 635 sq. ft.
Palm Terrace
11 SW 24th St
11 Southwest 24th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1337 sqft
Spotless house with beautiful floors. Large fenced back yard with deck. Large bedrooms, each with bath. New Dishwasher. Quick walk to UF.
Palm Terrace
109 SW 24th St
109 Southwest 24th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1268 sqft
This is a recently remodeled home featuring two full baths, large back yard and ample off street parking
Palm Terrace
31 SW 23rd Way
31 Southwest 23rd Way, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1609 sqft
Walk to UF. Quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors. Separate entrance to one bedroom. Nice yard. Fireplace. Fenced back yard.
3890 SW 20th Ave #1703
3890 Southwest 20th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1176 sqft
3890 SW 20th Ave #1703 Available 08/14/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Kensington - 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome built in 2002 with Approx. 1176 Sq. Ft.
1510 SW 25TH Place
1510 Southwest 25th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1385 sqft
Available for mid July move-in! Private luxury two story town home condo near Bivens Lake and 1.3 miles to UF & Shands. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets, premium tile and double pantry.
