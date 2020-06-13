Apartment List
/
FL
/
jacksonville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

446 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Deerwood
12 Units Available
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Deerwood section of Jacksonville, with easy access to I-295 and public transportation. Well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside
80 Units Available
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
Up to 2 Month's FREE! Call for details. Riverside St. Johns is the luxury boutique living experience you’ve been searching for in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,101
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1471 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1352 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
12 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$859
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southside
33 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,587
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Arlington
21 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$947
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windy Hill
17 Units Available
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Brand new complex with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Units have wood-style flooring and private balconies. Located close to St. John's Town Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Glen
6 Units Available
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1513 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident's convenience. Pet friendly. Enjoy an on-site playground. Just 6 miles from downtown, and near the Arlington Expressway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loretto
21 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
39 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baymeadows
20 Units Available
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$892
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1277 sqft
Short drive from I-95 and five minutes from St Johns Town Center. Luxury homes feature private laundry facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet space. Community offers a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Royal Lakes
13 Units Available
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$938
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
955 sqft
A secure living community between I-95 and Highway 152. Apartments include a well-appointed kitchen, laundry facilities and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$918
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1046 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside
18 Units Available
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1674 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Deerwood
24 Units Available
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,039
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1180 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass...National Apartment Associations winner for 2016 Best Community!! Come experience a world of chic apartment living in the prestigious Southside area.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Jacksonville Heights West
9 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
San Jose
8 Units Available
Lakewood Oaks
3534 Smithfield St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1082 sqft
Near Route 1, I-95, and the St. Johns River. Apartments range from studios to three-bedroom units, and include air conditioning, hardwood floors and carpeting, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$770
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Rolling Hills
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
27 Units Available
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$809
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1425 sqft
A fantastic community with views of St. John's River and direct access to the pier. On-site amenities coming soon include pet stations, a fitness center and swimming pools. Spacious, open interiors. Near Jacksonville University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jacksonville, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jacksonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville Accessible ApartmentsJacksonville Accessible ApartmentsJacksonville Apartments under $700Jacksonville Apartments under $800
Jacksonville Apartments with BalconyJacksonville Apartments with BalconyJacksonville Apartments with GarageJacksonville Apartments with GarageJacksonville Apartments with GymJacksonville Apartments with GymJacksonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJacksonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJacksonville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Apartments with Pool
Jacksonville Apartments with PoolJacksonville Apartments with Washer-DryerJacksonville Apartments with Washer-DryerJacksonville Cheap PlacesJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Furnished ApartmentsJacksonville Furnished ApartmentsJacksonville Luxury PlacesJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia