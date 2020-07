Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

Welcome home to Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center formerly ARIUM Town Center! Serenity begins when you pull into the beautifully landscaped grounds leading up to your spacious apartment home with ultimate design for peaceful living. Our community is in the center of Jacksonville around the corner from the St. Johns Town Center Shopping Mall. Our amenities are unbeatable. You will love our BBQ grills next to our newly renovated swimming pool. For exercise, the 24-hour fitness studio and sports courts give you plenty of options. Our business center offers free Wi-Fi and gives you access to the 24-hour package pick up service. We are pet friendly and welcome your large dogs. We offer an expansive gated dog park for your four-legged family member. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are designed with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartments boast desirable features including screened-in patios, garden bathtubs, full size washer/dryers and modern upgrades.