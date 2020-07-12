/
beach haven
201 Apartments for rent in Beach Haven, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
13780 Heron's Landing Way #12
13780 Herons Landing Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1473 sqft
Open spacious floor plan. Easy for entertaining. One car garage, Corian counter tops, lots of cabinet space in kitchen. Pool amenities, close to shopping, beach and town center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13575 Isla Vista Drive
13575 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
2019 sqft
Vizcaya - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Vizcaya! This unit has an open floorpan and beautiful water view! (RLNE5857566)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13553 ISLA VISTA DR
13553 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2059 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom Furnished Townhouse available in the beautiful community of Vizcaya! - Do not miss out on this beautiful townhouse. Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in a gated community and offers resort style amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13364 BEACH BLVD
13364 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE JULY 12, Great floor plan for carefree living and entertaining! Spacious Owner's Suite with generous walk-in closet. Master Bath has double vanity sinks and walk-in shower. Includes all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13824 HERONS LANDING WAY
13824 Herons Landing Way, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1315 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage condo located in the Herons Landing community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3560 CROSSVIEW DR
3560 Crossview Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2573 sqft
Beautiful one-story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Crosswater at Pablo Bay! Lawn-care INCLUDED. Home features an open floor plan with wood-look tile in the living areas.
Results within 1 mile of Beach Haven
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
24 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
43 Units Available
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1561 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
45 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303
13700 Richmond Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***PRICE REDUCED*** Bishop's Court On The Way to The Beach this 2/2 is Ready for Viewing - Beautiful Bishops Court at Windsor Parke condo. Spacious 2/2 unit with large living room, bright and cheery with lots of windows.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3512 Summerlin Lane North
3512 Summerlin Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1110 sqft
2 BR 2.5 BA Rental Town Home located at Wolf Creek a Gated Community off Beach and Hodges - close to UNF, 5 minutes to Jacksonville Beach, Golf Courses, JTB - Location, location, location! This 2 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3636 SUMMERLIN LN
3636 Summerlin Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and upgraded, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Wolf Creek with screened patio with a lovely water view.Upstairs there are two bedrooms with private bathrooms and laundry closet includes washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2962 GERONA DR E
2962 Gerona Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1752 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
13024 N Chets Creek Drive
13024 Chets Creek Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2320 sqft
Wonderful 4/3 home. Granite countertops in all baths and kitchen; breakfast nook; pass thru your kitchen to large gathering room; split floor plan. Glamour master bathroom w/oversized garden tub, walk-in shower, double vanities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12895 BENTWATER DR
12895 Bentwater Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Beautiful home on the lake in Bentwater Place. Great location. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal liiving and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen. Lawn care included. Sprinkler system on a well. Gorgeous lake front setting!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3462 NIGHTSCAPE CIR
3462 Nightscape Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
: Looking for a gated community to rent? You have found it. This wonderful town home has it all and is close to the beach. Do not let this slip you by. Well kept and clean. This is a must see.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13715 RICHMOND PARK DR N
13715 Richmond Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
AWESOME 2BR/2BA CONDO WITH 120O SQFT OF LIVING SPACE. 1st FLOOR. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEACH, SHOPPING, FREEWAYS, AND SCHOOLS. ONE CAR GARAGE AND STORAGE.
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
12909 SILVER SPRINGS DR S
12909 Silver Springs Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1425 sqft
Centrally located home - 15 minutes to beach, NS Mayport, or to Town Center for shopping or dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13538 STONE POND DR
13538 Stone Pond Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1660 sqft
Gorgeous lakefront views throughout this end until cul-de-sac home! 4 guest parking spaces right in front of this unit. Beautifully maintained, 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2755 Sebastian CT
2755 Sebastion Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2123 sqft
Beautiful Renovated brick ft home with 4 BR 2 baths on a nice culdesac. Great entertaining flow - formal LR plus DR, huge great room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, spacious kitchen with bar and large breakfast room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13703 RICHMOND PARK DR N
13703 Richmond Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
Clean and immediately available, this conveniently located ground floor unit has two bedrooms with attached bathrooms. The master BR has a walk-in closet. Easy to maintain vinyl plank and ceramic tile floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL
14402 Marina San Pablo Place, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1727 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This updated Coastal two bedroom condo has an open floor plan featuring travertine floors, granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms, glass tile backsplash at kitchen, Newer Jenn Air Appliances with gas cooktop, built in microwave & wall oven,
Results within 5 miles of Beach Haven
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
14 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
