155 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL

North Beach
22 Units Available
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$761
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
You'll be impressed with spacious apartment homes & our lush colorfully landscaped community. A quality home that won't break your budget is waiting for you at Mariner's Village. Come visit us Today...what you see is what you get.
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
North Beach
25 Units Available
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1045 sqft
A great selection for military families! Close to Mayport Naval Station. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units have washer/dryer hookups. Playground, pool, grills, and gym available to residents.
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2569 sqft
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
150 2nd St
150 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1488 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Atlantic Beach cottage is steps from the beach access and area restaurants, shopping and schools.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1929 SEMINOLE RD
1929 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
Beachside luxury at its best! Top o' the line improvements throughout: Gourmet kitchen, open living and dining areas, kitchen island that can seat at least six, private back yard with spa, patio and fire pit.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
680 BEGONIA ST
680 Tideviews Preserve, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1486 sqft
Fantastic find. Like new home with new carpet and new interior and exterior paint. Open floor plan with great room, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Covered patio, split-bedroom floor plan, double garage. Spacious master suite with garden tub.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2015 SELVA MADERA CT
2015 Selva Madiera Court, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1786 sqft
Live walking distance to the beach! This 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable Atlantic Beach is a must see with spacious living room and an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and stainless appliances.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
762 AQUATIC DR
762 Aquatic Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
Enjoy beach living in this 3 BR/ 2 BA lakefront townhouse. Property is tiled throughout with carpet on the stairs. Downstairs living area is open with large kitchen and living area which opens onto a fenced backyard.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
350 ROYAL PALMS DR
350 Royal Palms Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1581 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous, completely remodeled beauty located about a mile from the beach. If you need space, this home is for you! It features a large foyer, living room, kitchen nook, den, and office/nursery.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
901 OCEAN BLVD
901 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life in this turn-key condo just steps to the OCEAN! Fully furnished with newer furniture. High ceilings, light and bright townhouse condo.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1225 SELVA MARINA CIR
1225 Selva Marina Circle, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2652 sqft
Enjoy living on the best Cul-De-Sac in Atlantic Beach. Just 2.5 blocks to the ocean, 1/2 mile to ABCC, 1 mile to the town center for shops and dining. This salt water pool home sits high on an oversized lot.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
167 Magnolia St
167 Magnolia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome near the beach . - 6 Blocks from the beach! 2 bedroom 1.5 townhome near the beach. New Carpet . Fenced in back yard. Wood like tile floor downstairs . Walk in closets . (RLNE5561648)

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
760 TRITON RD
760 Triton Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Beautiful Atlantic Beach furnished home located one mile to the beach. Master bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors, standard closet and en-suite half bath.

Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2337 SEMINOLE RD
2337 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
800 sqft
Fully furnished 1BR, 1BA oceanfront unit in the Atlantic Beach Estate, a mid-century modern Estate with a 1200 SF oceanfront pool. This private ground floor unit has an open floor plan and oceanfront bedroom with Danish teak queen bed.
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Atlantic Highlands
17 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Golden Glades-The Woods
34 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.

North Beach
1 Unit Available
2217 Destine Lane
2217 Destine Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1223 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13961 SANDHILL CRANE DR
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2393 sqft
Looking for the perfect rental with the a great community atmosphere. Look no further than this perfect home for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with and office. Large living room and Dinning room with amazing sunset views over the pond.

Median Rent in Atlantic Beach

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Atlantic Beach is $818, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,001.
Studio
$637
1 Bed
$818
2 Beds
$1,001
3+ Beds
$1,325
City GuideAtlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach: Home to nearly two miles of white sandy beach, 65 acres of nature conservancy parks, and 14 ocean access points.

Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010.

Moving to Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach has seen a surge in population growth in the last decade. When searching for a home, be forewarned that many communities may require a monthly or annual Homeowner's Association Fee that covers everything from maintenance to lawn care to trash removal. It is a good idea to find out whether that fee is included in your rent payment or whether you'll need to budget more money each month to cover it. Other potential complications with the move include the hefty cost of additional homeowner's insurance that may be needed if you live right along the water.

Neighborhoods in Atlantic Beach

Many of the places to live in Atlantic Beach offer spectacular waterfront views from a private balcony or large deck.

Atlantic Beach: If being close the water is a priority than it is hard to beat the prime location of the Atlantic Beach neighborhood. In addition to single family homes and vacation houses, this neighborhood has many pet friendly apartments,property rentals, and places to live in Atlantic Beach.

City Center: Just steps from the water, the homes in the City Center neighborhood of Atlantic Beach are considered to be in a prime location. Expect the homes in this area of Atlantic Beach to be larger and more expensive because of their exclusivity. Numerous apartment complexes are abundant in the City Center.

Beach Avenue: Stretching nearly the entire length of the city, there is literally no home on this street that does not have a view.

Living in Atlantic Beach

It is hard to imagine it getting any better than living on the beach 24 / 7. In Atlantic Beach, this dream can come a reality because geography is everything here. With sunshine nearly every day of the year and temperatures hovering in the 70s, life in Atlantic Beach is pretty peachy. Of course, no visit to the city is complete without a trip to the renowned Atlantic Beach where you can swim, kayak, sunbathe, and relax to your heart's content. Stop by the Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant for the best fried clams and fresh fish you have ever had. Outdoor life is a priority here, with many of the locals spending their weekends biking, surfing, running, or rollerblading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Atlantic Beach?
In Atlantic Beach, the median rent is $637 for a studio, $818 for a 1-bedroom, $1,001 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,325 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Atlantic Beach, check out our monthly Atlantic Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Atlantic Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Atlantic Beach area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Atlantic Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Atlantic Beach from include Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, Orange Park, and Palm Valley.

