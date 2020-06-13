155 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL

Living in Atlantic Beach

It is hard to imagine it getting any better than living on the beach 24 / 7. In Atlantic Beach, this dream can come a reality because geography is everything here. With sunshine nearly every day of the year and temperatures hovering in the 70s, life in Atlantic Beach is pretty peachy. Of course, no visit to the city is complete without a trip to the renowned Atlantic Beach where you can swim, kayak, sunbathe, and relax to your heart's content. Stop by the Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant for the best fried clams and fresh fish you have ever had. Outdoor life is a priority here, with many of the locals spending their weekends biking, surfing, running, or rollerblading.