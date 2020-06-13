155 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL📍
Prior to 1900, Atlantic Beach was a small seaside neighborhood of only about 800 people. However, the arrival of the railway to the area in 1900 led to the development of the region. By 1915, the remaining undeveloped land was purchased and in 1926 Atlantic Beach was incorporated as a town. Today, Atlantic Beach is a part of Duval County and has an estimated population of 12,655 as of 2010.
Atlantic Beach has seen a surge in population growth in the last decade. When searching for a home, be forewarned that many communities may require a monthly or annual Homeowner's Association Fee that covers everything from maintenance to lawn care to trash removal. It is a good idea to find out whether that fee is included in your rent payment or whether you'll need to budget more money each month to cover it. Other potential complications with the move include the hefty cost of additional homeowner's insurance that may be needed if you live right along the water.
Many of the places to live in Atlantic Beach offer spectacular waterfront views from a private balcony or large deck.
Atlantic Beach: If being close the water is a priority than it is hard to beat the prime location of the Atlantic Beach neighborhood. In addition to single family homes and vacation houses, this neighborhood has many pet friendly apartments,property rentals, and places to live in Atlantic Beach.
City Center: Just steps from the water, the homes in the City Center neighborhood of Atlantic Beach are considered to be in a prime location. Expect the homes in this area of Atlantic Beach to be larger and more expensive because of their exclusivity. Numerous apartment complexes are abundant in the City Center.
Beach Avenue: Stretching nearly the entire length of the city, there is literally no home on this street that does not have a view.
It is hard to imagine it getting any better than living on the beach 24 / 7. In Atlantic Beach, this dream can come a reality because geography is everything here. With sunshine nearly every day of the year and temperatures hovering in the 70s, life in Atlantic Beach is pretty peachy. Of course, no visit to the city is complete without a trip to the renowned Atlantic Beach where you can swim, kayak, sunbathe, and relax to your heart's content. Stop by the Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant for the best fried clams and fresh fish you have ever had. Outdoor life is a priority here, with many of the locals spending their weekends biking, surfing, running, or rollerblading.