155 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Beach, FL

Moving to Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach has seen a surge in population growth in the last decade. When searching for a home, be forewarned that many communities may require a monthly or annual Homeowner's Association Fee that covers everything from maintenance to lawn care to trash removal. It is a good idea to find out whether that fee is included in your rent payment or whether you'll need to budget more money each month to cover it. Other potential complications with the move include the hefty cost of additional homeowner's insurance that may be needed if you live right along the water.