Bethune-Cookman
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM
50 Apartments For Rent Near Bethune-Cookman
Last updated July 15 at 07:49 AM
34 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$858
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
12 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
864 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2079 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Silver Beach Avenue
100 Silver Beach Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Incredible views from every window in this amazing 8th floor condo for rent! 2 bedroom 3 bath comes furnished and has a 24 ft wrap around balcony! Enjoy the tennis courts and heated community pool & spa! Association approval required, Pet
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
935 South Atlantic Avenue
935 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
540 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Daytona Beach. Amenities included: balcony, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
219 N Halifax Avenue
219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2012 sqft
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
814 Harrington St.
814 Harrington Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
961 sqft
2 Bd / 1 Ba Home on a large lot in Daytona Beach - This 2 Bd / 1 Ba home is located in the heart of Daytona Beach! Minutes from everything, inside this home you will find easy to clean floors though out (No Carpet), new kitchen cabinets, ceiling fan
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
738 N Grandview Ave
738 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
652 sqft
Too many upgrades to list! Fresh paint inside and out! New paver driveway and parking area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant and modern wood kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, back splash and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Harbor
1401 S Palmetto Avenue
1401 South Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
715 S Beach Street
715 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Gorgeous 1st floor condo with harbour view. 2/2 with Split floorplan; Upgraded white kitchen cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Lots of closet space. Tile & carpet. Screened lanai. Hurricane shutters.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Daytona Gardens
400 Margie Ln.
400 Margie Lane, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1508 sqft
400 Margie Ln. Available 09/04/20 ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA - ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA 400 MARGIE LANE DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114 Rent: $1,200/month 4 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome renovated unit. Stainless appliances. New flooring. Large walk in closet. Let Bayshore WOW you with it's amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
461 Brentwood Dr #227
461 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
462 Brentwood Dr #174
462 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
463 Brentwood Dr #300
463 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
732 N Halifax Avenue
732 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment on 2nd floor of a 5 story apartment building. Centrally located. Just a block and half north of Seabreeze Blvd. close to beach, shopping, dining, nightclubs.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.
