231 Apartments for rent in Baymeadows, Jacksonville, FL

Baymeadows is primarily a residential area, with some single family homes and many apartment complexes. You’ll find apartments in a variety of sizes, styles, and price points. A new luxury complex might be right next to a more reasonable option, so explore all of the rentals in the area. You’ll still find pools and fitness centers at even the more affordable apartments. And because Baymeadows is geographically spread out, most properties are surrounded by wooded areas or small lakes. The quiet surroundings make Baymeadows a great place to decompress after work. If you’re commuting downtown, look at apartments on the west side of Baymeadows that are closest to I-95. If you work in one of the office parks on Baymeadows Rd. or Southside Blvd., your commute could be less than 5 minutes!

Most of the dining and retail is on Baymeadows Road. For daily shopping, head to Deerwood Village at the intersection of Baymeadows and Southside. The small shopping center has a Publix, Winn Dixie, and a handful of takeout choices. If you take Baymeadows as far west as the river, you’ll see lots of local and chain restaurants and major retailers. For the best shopping in the area, Town Center is only 15 minutes away. The open-air mall has upscale shops like Nordstrom, West Elm, and Louis Vuitton plus fine dining such as The Capital Grille and Mitchell’s Fish Market. You could easily spend an entire day shopping in and around Town Center, even stopping by Costco on your way home. If you’re looking for nightlife, I-95 takes you right to San Marco and Riverside.

The most popular activity in Baymeadows happens to be for dogs. Dog Wood Park is over 40 acres of puppy paradise. The unique, off-leash park offers a lake for swimming, fields for frisbee, trails for hiking with humans, and even a doggy shower for muddy paws. You can also bring your dog there for agility and obedience classes. Most Baymeadows apartments are pet friendly, so having easy access to Dog Wood Park is a big plus for dog lovers. If you need some human time in the sun, Baymeadows is only 20 minutes from Ponte Vedra Beach.

Baymeadows is secluded yet connected, making it the perfect place to call home. You can spend a quiet night out on your porch or make the short drive into downtown Jacksonville. For young professionals and UNF students, Baymeadows is the perfect place to unwind away from the chaos of campus or the city. If you do your research on the many Baymeadows apartments, you’ll find one that fits your budget and your lifestyle.