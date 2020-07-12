231 Apartments for rent in Baymeadows, Jacksonville, FL

AL
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1149 sqft
New luxury apartment community with car wash area, pet spa, dog park, pool, fitness classes and outdoor kitchen areas. Residences have French door refrigerators, wood-style flooring, glass-top ranges, washer and dryer. Car-charging stations and hammocks.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1480 sqft
Interiors include a digital thermostat for central heat and air, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the saltwater swimming pools, fire pit, and bocce ball court. Near I-95 and Brackridge Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
40 Units Available
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,210
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1129 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1277 sqft
Short drive from I-95 and five minutes from St Johns Town Center. Luxury homes feature private laundry facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet space. Community offers a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 10:09am
14 Units Available
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1340 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully furnished kitchens and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including coffee bar, business center and billiards table. Close to St. Johns Town Center for convenient shopping. Easy access to Butler Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$902
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1505 sqft
In a wine-inspired community, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer space, comfort and luxury. Units feature new flooring, large closets, large windows with plenty of ample light, and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1340 sqft
Situated off I-95 near Chamberlain College and Dog Wood Park. Apartment units feature a washer-dryer hookup and dishwasher for convenience. Apartment amenities include business center and media room for work and recreation.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8227 LOBSTER BAY CT
8227 Lobster Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
978 sqft
Nice 2/2 condo in desirable Summer Key. Great location with fresh interior paint throughout in 2019, and new flooring in living area and bedrooms in 2019. New HVAC system installed 2019. New stove/oven installed 2019.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4950 KEY LIME DR
4950 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1149 sqft
Absolutely stunning third floor 3 bed 2 bath condo available! Split floor plan, spacious living area with high ceilings and balcony access with a view of the pond, new upgrades galore, washer and dryer in the unit and all the Key West style

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104
4998 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wood looking laminate floors in the bedrooms and family room. LED light fixtures and fans. Ground Floor unit with 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath. Convenient location near Southside & JTB for Schools, Shopping and Dining at St.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7740 Southside Blvd #201
7740 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
Beautifully redone 3 bedroom in Sonoma! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Sonoma Southside is a nice condominium community featuring three spacious floorplans crafted to offer all residents a grand lifestyle at an exceptional value.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4959 KEY LIME DR
4959 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
927 sqft
Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond, a beautiful Water or wooded view.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4958 KEY LIME DR
4958 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
927 sqft
Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond.

1 of 21

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1301 WOOD HILL PL
1301 Wood Hill Place, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1191 sqft
Southside condo renovation opportunity! Hurry to see this ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath all update condo located in Hillwood! This unit has a long list of positive features including a living room with fireplace, enclosed porch, large kitchen and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$896
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
17 Units Available
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1175 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
43 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1411 sqft
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
955 sqft
A secure living community between I-95 and Highway 152. Apartments include a well-appointed kitchen, laundry facilities and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
8 Units Available
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1375 sqft
Resort-style living near St. Vincent's Hospital and St. Johns Town Center. Gourmet kitchens, wood-inspired plank flooring, and large, open floor plans. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$889
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1046 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments in a waterside community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Online portal for rental payment convenience. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Near Southside Boulevard, by Deercreek Country Club.
Baymeadows
Neighborhood Guide
Baymeadows is a residential neighborhood located about 20 minutes south of downtown Jacksonville. I-95 runs along the west side of Baymeadows, making it easy to commute downtown for work or head south for a weekend getaway. Baymeadows is peaceful and secluded, but with enough convenient neighborhood shopping and highway access to be a practical place to live.

Baymeadows is primarily a residential area, with some single family homes and many apartment complexes. You’ll find apartments in a variety of sizes, styles, and price points. A new luxury complex might be right next to a more reasonable option, so explore all of the rentals in the area. You’ll still find pools and fitness centers at even the more affordable apartments. And because Baymeadows is geographically spread out, most properties are surrounded by wooded areas or small lakes. The quiet surroundings make Baymeadows a great place to decompress after work. If you’re commuting downtown, look at apartments on the west side of Baymeadows that are closest to I-95. If you work in one of the office parks on Baymeadows Rd. or Southside Blvd., your commute could be less than 5 minutes!

Most of the dining and retail is on Baymeadows Road. For daily shopping, head to Deerwood Village at the intersection of Baymeadows and Southside. The small shopping center has a Publix, Winn Dixie, and a handful of takeout choices. If you take Baymeadows as far west as the river, you’ll see lots of local and chain restaurants and major retailers. For the best shopping in the area, Town Center is only 15 minutes away. The open-air mall has upscale shops like Nordstrom, West Elm, and Louis Vuitton plus fine dining such as The Capital Grille and Mitchell’s Fish Market. You could easily spend an entire day shopping in and around Town Center, even stopping by Costco on your way home. If you’re looking for nightlife, I-95 takes you right to San Marco and Riverside.

The most popular activity in Baymeadows happens to be for dogs. Dog Wood Park is over 40 acres of puppy paradise. The unique, off-leash park offers a lake for swimming, fields for frisbee, trails for hiking with humans, and even a doggy shower for muddy paws. You can also bring your dog there for agility and obedience classes. Most Baymeadows apartments are pet friendly, so having easy access to Dog Wood Park is a big plus for dog lovers. If you need some human time in the sun, Baymeadows is only 20 minutes from Ponte Vedra Beach.

Baymeadows is secluded yet connected, making it the perfect place to call home. You can spend a quiet night out on your porch or make the short drive into downtown Jacksonville. For young professionals and UNF students, Baymeadows is the perfect place to unwind away from the chaos of campus or the city. If you do your research on the many Baymeadows apartments, you’ll find one that fits your budget and your lifestyle.

