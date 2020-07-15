Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

33 Studio Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
25 Units Available
Woodland Acres
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
Holiday Hill
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
14 Units Available
Deerwood
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,100
580 sqft
A modern, newer community with a resort-style pool, summer kitchen area and complimentary shuttle to the town center area. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens, fantastic views and luxury accommodations throughout their home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 12:19 AM
166 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
9 Units Available
Cobblestone
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$840
452 sqft
Welcome home to Moncler Huntington in Jacksonville, Florida! Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located near East Beltway 295 and Highway 113.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
Deerwood
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,105
591 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass...National Apartment Associations winner for 2016 Best Community!! Come experience a world of chic apartment living in the prestigious Southside area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Fairways Forest
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
Southside
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
35 Units Available
Baymeadows
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,210
640 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 12:30 AM
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
17 Units Available
Windy Hill
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
96 Units Available
Deercreek
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,250
585 sqft
Fusion is Fort Family Investment’s newest community that is locally owned and managed in Jacksonville, Florida! Fusion offers you a superb collection of homes including studios, one, two, and three bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Southpoint
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$605
500 sqft
Welcome to the calm ambiance of Pointe Sienna apartment homes, a wonderful place to live that is centrally located in the heart of South Jacksonville. Pointe Sienna provides a comfortable, elegant, and convenient life style.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 08:15 PM
9 Units Available
Lakewood
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,055
480 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Jacksonvilles best kept secret Lakewood Village Apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 12:04 AM
$
24 Units Available
Southside
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,075
651 sqft
Luxurious high-rise community with unsurpassed views. Situated along the Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville. Lifestyle enhancements include 24-hour concierge, pool, hot tub and gym. EverBank Field is a brief water taxi ride away.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
24 Units Available
Secret Cove
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,175
529 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center. Each apartment features upgraded light fixtures, large closets, USB outlets and hardwood-style flooring. On-site fitness center and saltwater swimming pool provided.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1434 PALM AVE
1434 Palm Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$740
400 sqft
SAN MARCO 1ST FLR EFFICIENCY FOR RENT.

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2010 Ernest St
2010 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
Riverside Renovated Studio - A beautifully renovated studio in the heart of Riverside! This home is steps from the Cummer Museum, Kanine Social, and Riverside Park. Laminate wood floors throughout with a decorative tiled kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Southpoint
6817 Southpoint Parkway #703
6817 Southpoint Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,200
1140 sqft
Southpoint Office Space - Luxury office space! Suite has both front and rear access with plenty of parking! Owner needs to use one of the rooms in the suite. (RLNE5757140)

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
1310 Willow Branch Avenue #20 - 1
1310 Willow Branch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$850
500 sqft
Don't miss the rare opportunity to live in one of the most distinctive properties in Riverside/Avondale - Luxury Studio Apartment, 600 sq.ft - Fully renovated. Eat in Kitchen - Hardwood Floors , no carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Springfield
1349 N Market Street - 1
1349 North Market Street, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Approximately 1100 square feet Attractive brick building located on the corner of East 4th Street and North Market Street. The building consists of four units of approximately 1100 sf each or can possibly be combined to make a larger unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jacksonville
345 East Bay Street - 1
345 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$5,073
3044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 345 East Bay Street - 1 in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Love Grove-Riviera Manor
263 River Hills Drive - 2
263 River Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Located off of the side road that connects Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard. Property has University Boulevard frontage. Tenant mix includes an Insurance Company and a CPA.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Regency
415 Tresca Road - 3
415 Tresca Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$850
1288 sqft
Warehouse Space Approximately 1,288 SF +/-. Newly constructed unit with LED Lights. Roll up door in the front and keypad entry/exit door in the back. This unit is for warehouse storage only and has no bathroom.

July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Jacksonville rents increased over the past month

Jacksonville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Jacksonville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Jacksonville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jacksonville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

