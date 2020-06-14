188 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southside
33 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,587
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southpoint
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Deercreek
26 Units Available
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1420 sqft
Faux wood flooring, glass- or screen-enclosed sunrooms, lake views and modern kitchens with updated appliances, granite countertops and wet bars. Minutes to beaches, downtown Jacksonville and St. John's Town Center Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Royal Lakes
14 Units Available
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$938
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
955 sqft
A secure living community between I-95 and Highway 152. Apartments include a well-appointed kitchen, laundry facilities and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Baymeadows
21 Units Available
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$892
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1277 sqft
Short drive from I-95 and five minutes from St Johns Town Center. Luxury homes feature private laundry facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet space. Community offers a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$918
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1046 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverside
18 Units Available
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1674 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Woodland Acres
32 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1550 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center, these units offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include private balconies, wood flooring, 1/2 bath options, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Hillcrest
13 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Deerwood
16 Units Available
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1164 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, convenient apartment amenities, including a dog park and bike storage. Extra storage in every unit to keep organized. Situated off Gate Parkway with proximity to I-295 and James Island Swimming Pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1314 sqft
Southside Villas sets the bar for modern apartment living in Jacksonville, FL. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer elegant interiors with modern plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
54 Units Available
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1376 sqft
Situated between First Coast Tech Pkwy and Highway 202. A modern living community with pool, volleyball court and concierge. Apartments feature dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Deerwood
18 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverside
81 Units Available
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
Up to 2 Month's FREE! Call for details. Riverside St. Johns is the luxury boutique living experience you’ve been searching for in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Baymeadows
12 Units Available
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1149 sqft
New luxury apartment community with car wash area, pet spa, dog park, pool, fitness classes and outdoor kitchen areas. Residences have French door refrigerators, wood-style flooring, glass-top ranges, washer and dryer. Car-charging stations and hammocks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Royal Lakes
26 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1352 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
12 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$859
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Windy Hill
5 Units Available
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1442 sqft
Ciel exemplifies luxury apartment living with homes that have been thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brooklyn
17 Units Available
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Jacksonville, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jacksonville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

