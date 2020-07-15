/
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
19 Apartments For Rent Near Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
145 Units Available
Daytona Gardens
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1434 sqft
Select Lifestyle, Location and Luxury at one of our two distinctive, apartment collections in the heart of Daytona Beach.
35 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$858
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
12 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
11 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
5 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
864 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
1 Unit Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
1 Unit Available
1366 Verona Street
1366 Verona Street, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1407 sqft
Completely upgraded turn key ready home. The owner spared no expense in remolding this home. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
715 S Beach Street
715 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Gorgeous 1st floor condo with harbour view. 2/2 with Split floorplan; Upgraded white kitchen cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Lots of closet space. Tile & carpet. Screened lanai. Hurricane shutters.
1 Unit Available
Daytona Gardens
400 Margie Ln.
400 Margie Lane, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1508 sqft
400 Margie Ln. Available 09/04/20 ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA - ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA 400 MARGIE LANE DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114 Rent: $1,200/month 4 Bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Georgetowne
336 Yorktowne Drive
336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3531 Forest Branch Drive
3531 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1202 sqft
***ONE STORY*** FENCED BACKYARD*** 2 Beds X 2 Baths ***TOWN HOME with Vaulted ceilings, skylights, Huge Living Area, Screened Balcony, Wood & Tile floor (NO CARPET). Eat in kitchen offers a breakfast bar that opens to the large living dining room.
1 Unit Available
417 Maple St.
417 Maple Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
417 Maple St.
1 Unit Available
422 Henry Butts Dr
422 Henry Butts Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
851 sqft
Half off Of first month rent if approved - Fridge, Stove, and Lawn Care Included (RLNE4875541)
1 Unit Available
637 Magnolia Avenue
637 Magnolia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cite one bedroom, one bath - half of a duplex. All tile floors throughout and ready for someone to call home. Great for a student of Bathune Cookman University. You can walk to school.
1 Unit Available
Daytona Gardens
200 Lockhart Unit 3
200 Lockhart Street, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed room unit for $750 - (RLNE5738685)
1 Unit Available
618 Clark St
618 Clark Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom house coming soon - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3943915)
1 Unit Available
218 Nancy Dr
218 Nancy Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Cozy completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage Daytona Beach - Cozy completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage. Rear yard. Close to public transportation and shopping. Laminate floors throughout. New kitchen and appliances.
