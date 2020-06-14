Apartment List
/
FL
/
jacksonville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020

241 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jacksonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
27 Units Available
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1314 sqft
Southside Villas sets the bar for modern apartment living in Jacksonville, FL. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer elegant interiors with modern plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
$
St. Nicholas
18 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Community amenities include a dog park, pool, playground, on-site laundry and parking. Recently renovated units have a dishwasher, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Convenient location for commuters, just off of Highway 1.
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
$
Baymeadows
12 Units Available
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1149 sqft
New luxury apartment community with car wash area, pet spa, dog park, pool, fitness classes and outdoor kitchen areas. Residences have French door refrigerators, wood-style flooring, glass-top ranges, washer and dryer. Car-charging stations and hammocks.
Royal Lakes
26 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
12 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$859
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
$
Windy Hill
5 Units Available
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1442 sqft
Ciel exemplifies luxury apartment living with homes that have been thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Brooklyn
17 Units Available
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Baymeadows Center
24 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Windy Hill
44 Units Available
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1390 sqft
Elegant units with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Community welcomes dogs and cats. Pool, volleyball court, basketball court, clubhouse, and game room available.
Oceanway
34 Units Available
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Regency
27 Units Available
Meridian
653 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1338 sqft
Apartments offer fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit W/D. Close to Mill Cove, Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens, and Regency Square Mall. Green community with sports courts, gym, media room and coffee bar.
Ortega Farms
9 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Royal Lakes
16 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Spring Glen
8 Units Available
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our apartments in Jacksonville, FL! Laurel Pointe Apartments, located in Southside Jacksonville, offer spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes.
Regency
7 Units Available
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
830 sqft
The Oaks on Monument offers stunning apartments in Jacksonville, FL for rent.
34 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
$
Baymeadows
39 Units Available
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,210
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1129 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
$
Secret Cove
18 Units Available
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1402 sqft
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
$
East Arlington
24 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
$
Loretto
20 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Deerwood Center
18 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jacksonville, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jacksonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

