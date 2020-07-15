/
FSCJ
96 Apartments For Rent Near FSCJ
San Marco
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1484 sqft
Although newly built, it feels like we've always been here. We shop, sip and stroll through historic San Marco. We love our vibrant, urban lifestyles, our neighborhood parks and local businesses.
Riverside
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1344 sqft
Up to 2 Month's FREE! Call for details. Riverside St. Johns is the luxury boutique living experience you’ve been searching for in Jacksonville, Florida.
Southside
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Southside
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Riverside
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Southside
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,075
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1263 sqft
Luxurious high-rise community with unsurpassed views. Situated along the Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville. Lifestyle enhancements include 24-hour concierge, pool, hot tub and gym. EverBank Field is a brief water taxi ride away.
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Downtown Jacksonville
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Center of It All. Downtown Jacksonville has re-emerged into the city’s most desirable and exclusive neighborhood, offering an energy and lifestyle like no other area in the city.
Brentwood
3504 Boulevard
3504 Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1511 sqft
Hurry up! This gorgeous remodeled 3BD/2BA home won't last long. This historical home full of character is located in the Bentwood neighborhood and conveniently located to MLK expressway and I-95.
Riverside
728 Acosta St
728 Acosta Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1032 sqft
Beautiful Riverside Bungalow with Garage! - Property Id: 309020 COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 01 MOVE-IN.
Riverside
2064 HERSCHEL ST
2064 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
998 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLR CHELSEA LOFTS CONDO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Margaret St.
San Marco
1046 RIVIERA ST
1046 Riviera Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From San Marco Square, north on San Marco Blvd, right on Riviera to brick duplex & sign.
Riverside
2646 FORBES ST
2646 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1715 sqft
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT: From 5 points, take Forbes St west to property on the left just before King St.
Downtown Jacksonville
400 BAY ST
400 West Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1338 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW FULLY Furnished Luxury high rise condo at The Berkman Plaza in downtown Jacksonville.
Riverside
2359 OAK ST
2359 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2nd FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT-2ND FLOOR OF 8 UNIT BUILDING- From 5 Points, Park West, left @ Stockton, building on the corner of Stockton and Oak.
Springfield
1303 N Main St A
1303 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
805 sqft
Move in 1/2 off 1st mo rent! Historic Springfield - Property Id: 255701 Spacious apartments, available unfurnished or fully furnished, just north of Downtown Jacksonville and the edge of Historic Springfield Unfurnished rentals - 12 month leases
Mid-Westside
2322 Moncrief Road
2322 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
872 sqft
Newly remodeled, very spacious 2BR 1BA now available!!! Brand new everything!!! Flooring, kitchen, bath, plumbing, electrical, central heat and air, laundry hook ups, large bedrooms, large open front porch. Close to I95, appliances included.
Riverside
1661 Riverside Ave. #118
1661 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ground Floor 2 story.. 2 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath, freshly painted with a new Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer Dryer combo, ceiling fan and new flooring downstairs... Walk out to the private patio from your back door! Walking distance to Publix.....
Riverside
2037 MYRA ST
2037 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT.
Riverside
825 GOODWIN ST
825 Goodwin Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
RIVERSIDE 1ST FL APARTMENT FOR RENT.
Robinson
846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero)
846 Baker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently reduced and remodeled This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home features dining room, kitchen with appliances (Refrigerator and Stove). Remolding includes paint, flooring and bathrooms.
Downtown Jacksonville
422 East Church Street
422 East Church Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
NICE DOWNTOWN APARTMENT with utilities included! Rare opportunity to live in the heart of the city in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit. This unit has had a nice renovation, and some of the historic details have been preserved.
Southside
809 LASALLE ST
809 Lasalle Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1708 sqft
Fall in love with the historic charm in this 3-story condo with river views.
Downtown Jacksonville
400 E Bay St #608
400 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1578 sqft
The Plaza Riverfront Downtown Condo Furnished - A unique opportunity for a fully furnished unit in downtown Jacksonville.