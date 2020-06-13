125 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1460 Greenway Place
1460 Greenway Place, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1979 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2016 WATER CREST DR
2016 Water Crest Drive, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2020 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath Eagle Harbor home features formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to NAS Jax, shopping and good schools.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2415 Golfview Dr
2415 Golfview Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2284 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 2 car garage. 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Conveniently located to major roads and shopping. Easy terms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1486 WATER PIPIT LN
1486 Water Pipit Lane, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2196 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with gas burning fire place and range. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer (as is), formal dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Tiled and screened patio. New carpet in Living room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL
2298 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2024 sqft
Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1251 FLOYD ST
1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2052 sqft
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathroom, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-da-sac in desired Fleming Island.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2233 EAGLE TALON CIR
2233 Eagle Talon Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1767 sqft
WOW! Make this house your HOME and be the first to live in this Dreamfinder's Home located in the new section of Eagle Harbour! The Sweetwater floorpan offers three bedrooms PLUS a bonus/ flex room in the front of the home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1635 HEATHER FIELDS CT
1635 Heather Fields Court, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1538 sqft
Welcome to your new home! What is not to love about this home? Right away you'll notice this is a corner lot, so you have a huge (and I mean HUGE) yard - front and back! The back yard is totally private as it backs up the woods.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2123 PARK FOREST CT
2123 Park Forest Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2320 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and a large privacy fenced yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3197 sqft
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2522 WILLOW CREEK
2522 Willow Creek Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2344 sqft
This beautiful large 4/3 on golf course in sought after Southern Links includes the Fleming Island Plantation club facilities and amenities. Huge family room. Kitchen features eat in area and the split floor plan is perfect for large families.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1904 STILLWIND CT
1904 Stillwind Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2007 sqft
Well maintained home in the Eagle Harbor community. Resort style living in an 'A' rated school district. This home has vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, formal living room/sitting area, large family room with fireplace and built in bookcases.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
1904 Summit Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2750 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent this Black Creek at Eagle Harbor Sid Higginbotham home! Located on a cul-de-sac on a preserve lot. Three way split as well as second floor bedroom/bathroom or bonus room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1815 GREEN SPRINGS CIR
1815 Green Spring Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1460 sqft
Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Fleming Island community with pool, tennis, and playground. The equipped kitchen includes an eat-in area and breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
Results within 1 mile of Fleming Island

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1818 Farm Way
1818 Farm Way, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1298 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3212 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3152 LAKESIDE VILLA RD
3152 Lakeside Villa Road, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Nice 3/2.5 Sparkling Pool home in the heart of Orange Park, this home features all new carpet, new paint, new garage door, new microwave, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2156 ACORN MANOR
2156 Acorn Manor, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1620 sqft
Nestled in the Peaceful Community of Heritage Farms, this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, is Move-In ready! It's a two story gem with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances and Extra storage space in the Kitchen.

Median Rent in Fleming Island

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fleming Island is $1,570, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,922.
Studio
$1,223
1 Bed
$1,570
2 Beds
$1,922
3+ Beds
$2,543
City GuideFleming Island
Fleming Island, Florida

Fleming Island is a small town in Florida that is largely considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. Fleming Island is not actually an island, despite its name its an area of former wetlands that has been developed into somewhere totally habitable and suburban. The main reason that anyone who doesn't live in Fleming Island comes here is for golf the small area is home to four great golf courses. It's also close to the beach but not on the beach so you don't have to pay crazy beachfront prices to get easy access to the water, sun and sand.

Moving to Fleming Island

Moving to Fleming Island is a great choice if you want to be in Jacksonville but want something a little more subdued. The proximity to the bigger city is the main appeal for residents, and almost everyone here commutes there for work and play.

One of the best parts about Fleming Island is that its not just limited to single family homes, like a lot of suburban areas. In fact, Fleming Island has a great choice of places for people looking to rent or buy there are apartment complexes, condominium buildings, townhomes, and more. Housing options range from affordable apartments for rent in the middle of the commercial area to beautiful luxury homes on the water. If you need to work in Jacksonville, Fleming Island will be a great choice for you.

Neighborhoods

Fleming Island doesn't have neighborhoods per se, because it is a neighborhood. But it does have three subdivisions that people rave about, with beautiful homes and gardens.

Eagle Harbor: Eagle Harbor is a subdivision of family homes in Fleming Island. You can get around in your golf cart you don't even need your car. There are three water parks here, as well as tennis and golf.

Fleming Island Plantation: Fleming Island Plantation was also designed to feel like a small town within a town. You can get around everywhere here on your bike. The architecture is quaint and old-fashioned, but its a perfect community for those looking for a respite from hustle and bustle.

Pace Island: The neighborhood is home to 650 homes, two pools, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, a community club house, parks and playgrounds, and a dock on a lake. You'll feel like you're at a resort here, which is why most people move to Florida in the first place.

Living in Fleming Island

Fleming Island boasts all of everyones favorite giant suburban chain stores, as well as a library, sports complexes, and lots of places for outdoor recreation. If you like the water, the area is surrounded on all sides by bodies of water or wetlands, so you'll find no shortage of places to boat, swim, fish, kayak, canoe or more.

If you do want to get out of Fleming Island and into Jacksonville, residents suggest you have a car. There is easy access by a highway straight to the center of the city, and with no traffic the drive can take just a few minutes. If you want to go somewhere far, you'll have to rely on greyhound buses or the planes that fly in and out of Jacksonville's airport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fleming Island?
In Fleming Island, the median rent is $1,223 for a studio, $1,570 for a 1-bedroom, $1,922 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,543 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fleming Island, check out our monthly Fleming Island Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fleming Island?
Some of the colleges located in the Fleming Island area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fleming Island?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fleming Island from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park.

