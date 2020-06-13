125 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL📍
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 39
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 66
1 of 29
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 60
1 of 27
1 of 16
Fleming Island is a small town in Florida that is largely considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. Fleming Island is not actually an island, despite its name its an area of former wetlands that has been developed into somewhere totally habitable and suburban. The main reason that anyone who doesn't live in Fleming Island comes here is for golf the small area is home to four great golf courses. It's also close to the beach but not on the beach so you don't have to pay crazy beachfront prices to get easy access to the water, sun and sand.
Moving to Fleming Island is a great choice if you want to be in Jacksonville but want something a little more subdued. The proximity to the bigger city is the main appeal for residents, and almost everyone here commutes there for work and play.
One of the best parts about Fleming Island is that its not just limited to single family homes, like a lot of suburban areas. In fact, Fleming Island has a great choice of places for people looking to rent or buy there are apartment complexes, condominium buildings, townhomes, and more. Housing options range from affordable apartments for rent in the middle of the commercial area to beautiful luxury homes on the water. If you need to work in Jacksonville, Fleming Island will be a great choice for you.
Fleming Island doesn't have neighborhoods per se, because it is a neighborhood. But it does have three subdivisions that people rave about, with beautiful homes and gardens.
Eagle Harbor: Eagle Harbor is a subdivision of family homes in Fleming Island. You can get around in your golf cart you don't even need your car. There are three water parks here, as well as tennis and golf.
Fleming Island Plantation: Fleming Island Plantation was also designed to feel like a small town within a town. You can get around everywhere here on your bike. The architecture is quaint and old-fashioned, but its a perfect community for those looking for a respite from hustle and bustle.
Pace Island: The neighborhood is home to 650 homes, two pools, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, a community club house, parks and playgrounds, and a dock on a lake. You'll feel like you're at a resort here, which is why most people move to Florida in the first place.
Fleming Island boasts all of everyones favorite giant suburban chain stores, as well as a library, sports complexes, and lots of places for outdoor recreation. If you like the water, the area is surrounded on all sides by bodies of water or wetlands, so you'll find no shortage of places to boat, swim, fish, kayak, canoe or more.
If you do want to get out of Fleming Island and into Jacksonville, residents suggest you have a car. There is easy access by a highway straight to the center of the city, and with no traffic the drive can take just a few minutes. If you want to go somewhere far, you'll have to rely on greyhound buses or the planes that fly in and out of Jacksonville's airport.