125 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL

Living in Fleming Island

Fleming Island boasts all of everyones favorite giant suburban chain stores, as well as a library, sports complexes, and lots of places for outdoor recreation. If you like the water, the area is surrounded on all sides by bodies of water or wetlands, so you'll find no shortage of places to boat, swim, fish, kayak, canoe or more.

If you do want to get out of Fleming Island and into Jacksonville, residents suggest you have a car. There is easy access by a highway straight to the center of the city, and with no traffic the drive can take just a few minutes. If you want to go somewhere far, you'll have to rely on greyhound buses or the planes that fly in and out of Jacksonville's airport.