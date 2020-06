125 Apartments for rent in Fleming Island, FL

Moving to Fleming Island

Moving to Fleming Island is a great choice if you want to be in Jacksonville but want something a little more subdued. The proximity to the bigger city is the main appeal for residents, and almost everyone here commutes there for work and play.

One of the best parts about Fleming Island is that its not just limited to single family homes, like a lot of suburban areas. In fact, Fleming Island has a great choice of places for people looking to rent or buy there are apartment complexes, condominium buildings, townhomes, and more. Housing options range from affordable apartments for rent in the middle of the commercial area to beautiful luxury homes on the water. If you need to work in Jacksonville, Fleming Island will be a great choice for you.