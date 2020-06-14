61 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southside
33 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,587
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southpoint
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Hillcrest
13 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Oceanway
34 Units Available
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Deerwood Center
18 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Baymeadows
9 Units Available
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1480 sqft
Interiors include a digital thermostat for central heat and air, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the saltwater swimming pools, fire pit, and bocce ball court. Near I-95 and Brackridge Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fairways Forest
25 Units Available
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:32am
Baymeadows
14 Units Available
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1340 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully furnished kitchens and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including coffee bar, business center and billiards table. Close to St. Johns Town Center for convenient shopping. Easy access to Butler Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 08:15pm
Lakewood
9 Units Available
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,055
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1000 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Jacksonvilles best kept secret Lakewood Village Apartments.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated April 17 at 01:03pm
Craven
3 Units Available
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1081 sqft
Located in the charming residential Mandarin area of Jacksonville Florida, Indigo Isles has the apartment homes you’ve been searching for! With three spacious floor plans, we are sure to have the perfect home for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
13553 ISLA VISTA DR
13553 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2059 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom Furnished Townhouse available in the beautiful community of Vizcaya! - Do not miss out on this beautiful townhouse. Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in a gated community and offers resort style amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springfield
1 Unit Available
1303 N Main st
1303 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
805 sqft
Move in special! 1/2 off 1st months rent! - Property Id: 263048 Spacious apartments, available unfurnished or fully furnished, just north of Downtown Jacksonville and the edge of Historic Springfield Unfurnished rentals - 12 month leases (7 month

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deerwood
1 Unit Available
11040 Castlemain Circle E
11040 Castlemain Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1720 sqft
Oxford Chase Townhouse - Fully Furnished - Lake view! Beautiful FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 2 car attached garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Oxford Chase! Has a washer & dryer! Sorry, no pets.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Glades-The Woods
1 Unit Available
12322 Brighton Bay Trail North
12322 Brighton Bay Trail North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2571 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Kensington Area Furnished Single Family Home - Property Id: 667 Yep, you found it! 4Bd/3Ba and 2 car garage + Pool access, tennis courts. Furnished Home with all the utilities and yard care included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Regency
1 Unit Available
1488 Landau Rd
1488 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Kendall Pointe Gated Furnished Town Home - Fully Furnished Waterfront town home in Gated Kendall Pointe. Easy access to I-295/Southside Connector, Open downstairs floor plan with half bath. Beautiful kitchen with modern black appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
510 Lane Ave S
510 Lane Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
Our great deal for week and montly rates , Fully furnished room , , includes , Cable TV , WIFI , Water/Server , Electric , Pest control Treatment , Guest Laundry on promises!!!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
LaVilla
1 Unit Available
605 West Beaver Street - 211
605 Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
350 sqft
Newly renovated, fully furnished apartments with kitchen, dining area, living area & bedroom/bath. The complex is gated, security system, laundry facilities on-premises. VA medical facilities in the same building for easy access.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
1050 HENDRICKS AVE
1050 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
Available July 1st! Fully furnished studio loft with luxury features including gourmet kitchen. Also includes washer and dryer in bathroom closet. True loft with exposed beam ceilings, exposed duct-work, high ceilings, and stained concrete floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
San Marco
1 Unit Available
1204 BELMONT TER
1204 Belmonte Terrace, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
950 sqft
San Marco furnished apartment for rent. From Downtown, San Marco Blvd South, to East (left) on Landon, right on Belmont Terrace to sign on right-located 1 block from San Marco Square. Furnished, 2 bedroom, living room, eat-in kitchen (R/R), 1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
2206 OAK ST
2206 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLR FURNISHED APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, south on Copeland to triplex on corner of Oak - 1 bedroom, 1 bath, large living/dining combo, new kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, hardwood floors, approx.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Charter Point
1 Unit Available
5791 N UNIVERSITY CLUB BLVD
5791 North University Club Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
973 sqft
Gated Community with great amenities including a community pool and tennis.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Deerwood
1 Unit Available
7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD
7987 Hollyridge Road, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7175 sqft
This one of kind home is located on a premier home site of well-established & gated, Deerwood Golf & Country Club. Lush landscaping, breathtaking water & golf views of 1st hole surround this beautiful estate.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
2950 ST JOHNS AVE
2950 Saint Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Breathtaking views! Lovely riverfront condo in historic Avondale! This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit with washer/dryer.

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jacksonville rents declined over the past month

Jacksonville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jacksonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Jacksonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Jacksonville.
    • While Jacksonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

