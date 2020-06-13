165 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL📍
A census designated place or CDP, Palm Valley, Florida is home to approximately 20,000 residents. Located in St. Johns County, Florida, and sitting just south of Jacksonville, the area was once home to a Native American village. In fact, scientists have unearthed several mounds where the remains and pottery of the former inhabitants were found.
In 1908, an intracoastal waterway was built so residents in this northwest section of Florida could farm and raise cattle. Because the valley and area displayed a large number of palms, locals decided that Palm Valley was a fitting name for the community. While farming and raising livestock were the primary ways to make a living at the time, some of the locals also made money selling illegal moonshine.
Baymeadows Regional Park
Today, the farms and livestock have been supplanted by single-family residences, apartments, and a variety of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. While it’s next to impossible to run errands on foot, you are still close to a number of parks, lakes and beaches. Fishing enthusiasts regularly visit the Baymeadows Regional Park, which boasts a large-sized fishing lake. The recreational area also features such amenities as picnic tables and shelters, a soccer field and concession stands.
Sawgrass Village
For those who like to shop, Sawgrass Village, is a preferred venue. Located in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach, the mall is the hub for a variety of shops, restaurants, and boutiques. The mall’s tropical, Floridian theme makes it a popular place to stroll or dine after the day’s activities.
A Few Specs about Palm Valley
Approximately 1,400 people reside in each square mile of Palm Valley’s 13 square miles, thereby making the community, albeit small, a thriving place to live. The Palm Valley Bridge, which replaces the area’s old drawbridge, was unveiled in 2002 to accommodate the growing population. Most of the residents who live in the area work in the financial or insurance professions or in the retail sector. Locals ply their skills in technical and scientific fields as well.
A substantial number of the apartments in the Palm Valley area are located at Ponte Vedra Beach. The homes average around $1,050 per month for a one bedroom, one bath unit of around 900 square feet. Besides enjoying easy access to the beach, residents are also close to golfing facilities, such as the Sawgrass Golf resort. Needless to say, if you like to fish, golf, or shop in your leisure hours, you’ll appreciate the amenities associated with living in a Palm Valley area apartment.