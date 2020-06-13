165 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
158 Bermuda Ct
158 Bermuda Court, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1147 sqft
This 2/2 is located on the 1st green at Oakbridge Golf Course in the TPC. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, brand new appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
86 PLAYERS CLUB VILLAS RD
86 Players Club Villas Road, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2405 sqft
This beautiful townhome in the highly desirable Ponte Vendra community is available for immediate rental. You'll be minutes from the infamous TPC golf course and surrounded by top rated St. John's County schools.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
249 PATRICK MILL CIR
249 Patrick Mill Circle, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1718 sqft
Like new remodeled home in PVB ready for move in! Great location for people wanting to be in PVB and close to the beach! This home is a must see.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
120 CUELLO CT
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
128 Payasada Oaks Trail
128 Payasada Oaks Trail, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3213 sqft
This Vintage Estate Home features four bedrooms plus a study, game room, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
105 SANCHEZ DR
105 Sanchez Drive West, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
497 S MILL VIEW WAY
497 South Mill View Way, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2093 sqft
REMARKABLE PONTE VEDRA LOCATION. RENT INCLUDES POOL AND JACUZZI,SERVICE. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. LAKEFRONT VIEW AND POOL ON NORTHSIDE OF HOUSE. OVER SIZED TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
100 Palm Bay
100 Palm Bay Court, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2959 sqft
4BR/3BA POOL Home situated on a waterfront lot, screened pool, corian counter tops, separate living room and family room. 2-Car garage lawn care and pool care included. AVAILABLE JULY 5TH UNFURNISHED.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2174 sqft
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
100 FAIRWAY PARK
100 Fairway Park Boulevard, Palm Valley, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
2 BR, 2 BA condo. 3rd floor end unit. All appliances including washer and dryer. Unit located towards back of community. Amenities include 2 pools / tennis courts / beach shuttle / gated entry with attendant / New clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
230 COLIMA CT
230 Colima Court, Palm Valley, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live at the beach in desirable Grand Cay Villas. 2nd floor condo with bamboo floors, ample storage and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen opens to dining area and great room with fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
108 BELVEDERE PL
108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3230 sqft
*Avail 7/1*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
354 ROSCOE BLVD N
354 N Roscoe Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
607 sqft
This is a very unique set up in a very private setting, this studio comes beautifully furnished, and includes all utilities. Washer and dryer, grill, screened in patio with view of the marsh, 1 car carport and very quite.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
753 MILL STREAM RD
753 Mill Stream Road, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2276 sqft
Gorgeous Family home in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach! Kids can walk to schools: Ocean Palms and Landrum Middle plus the YMCA! Odoms Mill is a beautiful neighborhood with mature trees and lush preserve.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
275 Payasada Circle
275 Payasada Circle, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4270 sqft
Beautiful home on lagoon in gated community. open design with walls of glass. Light and bright bedroom 3 bath home with completely remodeled with all the finest finishes.. Downstairs has 4 bedrooms or 3 w/study.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
500 Sandiron Circle #511 - 1
500 Sandiron Circle, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1407 sqft
Remodeled 3/2 on the ground floor Condo in Ponte Vedra Beach! New tile floors throughout, interior freshly painted and both bathrooms remodeled. Wrap around screened lanai. Near shopping, JTB and the beaches!! AVAILABLE NOW UNFURNISHED.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
21 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1800 The Greens Way #409 Available 07/10/20 First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
City GuidePalm Valley
Palm Valley is census-designated. Sure, every other CDP brags about this, but it's pretty cool when you think about it. It's a town that was so amazing the government forced it to exist.

A census designated place or CDP, Palm Valley, Florida is home to approximately 20,000 residents. Located in St. Johns County, Florida, and sitting just south of Jacksonville, the area was once home to a Native American village. In fact, scientists have unearthed several mounds where the remains and pottery of the former inhabitants were found.

How Life Used to Be

In 1908, an intracoastal waterway was built so residents in this northwest section of Florida could farm and raise cattle. Because the valley and area displayed a large number of palms, locals decided that Palm Valley was a fitting name for the community. While farming and raising livestock were the primary ways to make a living at the time, some of the locals also made money selling illegal moonshine.

Baymeadows Regional Park

Today, the farms and livestock have been supplanted by single-family residences, apartments, and a variety of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. While it’s next to impossible to run errands on foot, you are still close to a number of parks, lakes and beaches. Fishing enthusiasts regularly visit the Baymeadows Regional Park, which boasts a large-sized fishing lake. The recreational area also features such amenities as picnic tables and shelters, a soccer field and concession stands.

Sawgrass Village

For those who like to shop, Sawgrass Village, is a preferred venue. Located in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach, the mall is the hub for a variety of shops, restaurants, and boutiques. The mall’s tropical, Floridian theme makes it a popular place to stroll or dine after the day’s activities.

A Few Specs about Palm Valley

Approximately 1,400 people reside in each square mile of Palm Valley’s 13 square miles, thereby making the community, albeit small, a thriving place to live. The Palm Valley Bridge, which replaces the area’s old drawbridge, was unveiled in 2002 to accommodate the growing population. Most of the residents who live in the area work in the financial or insurance professions or in the retail sector. Locals ply their skills in technical and scientific fields as well.

Apartment Life in Palm Valley

A substantial number of the apartments in the Palm Valley area are located at Ponte Vedra Beach. The homes average around $1,050 per month for a one bedroom, one bath unit of around 900 square feet. Besides enjoying easy access to the beach, residents are also close to golfing facilities, such as the Sawgrass Golf resort. Needless to say, if you like to fish, golf, or shop in your leisure hours, you’ll appreciate the amenities associated with living in a Palm Valley area apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Palm Valley?
The average rent price for Palm Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,450.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Palm Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Palm Valley area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Palm Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Valley from include Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, Orange Park, and Atlantic Beach.

