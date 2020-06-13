165 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL

Apartment Life in Palm Valley

A substantial number of the apartments in the Palm Valley area are located at Ponte Vedra Beach. The homes average around $1,050 per month for a one bedroom, one bath unit of around 900 square feet. Besides enjoying easy access to the beach, residents are also close to golfing facilities, such as the Sawgrass Golf resort. Needless to say, if you like to fish, golf, or shop in your leisure hours, you’ll appreciate the amenities associated with living in a Palm Valley area apartment.