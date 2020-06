165 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL

How Life Used to Be

In 1908, an intracoastal waterway was built so residents in this northwest section of Florida could farm and raise cattle. Because the valley and area displayed a large number of palms, locals decided that Palm Valley was a fitting name for the community. While farming and raising livestock were the primary ways to make a living at the time, some of the locals also made money selling illegal moonshine.

Baymeadows Regional Park

Today, the farms and livestock have been supplanted by single-family residences, apartments, and a variety of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. While it’s next to impossible to run errands on foot, you are still close to a number of parks, lakes and beaches. Fishing enthusiasts regularly visit the Baymeadows Regional Park, which boasts a large-sized fishing lake. The recreational area also features such amenities as picnic tables and shelters, a soccer field and concession stands.

Sawgrass Village

For those who like to shop, Sawgrass Village, is a preferred venue. Located in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach, the mall is the hub for a variety of shops, restaurants, and boutiques. The mall’s tropical, Floridian theme makes it a popular place to stroll or dine after the day’s activities.

A Few Specs about Palm Valley

Approximately 1,400 people reside in each square mile of Palm Valley’s 13 square miles, thereby making the community, albeit small, a thriving place to live. The Palm Valley Bridge, which replaces the area’s old drawbridge, was unveiled in 2002 to accommodate the growing population. Most of the residents who live in the area work in the financial or insurance professions or in the retail sector. Locals ply their skills in technical and scientific fields as well.