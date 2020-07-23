891 Apartments for rent in Duval County, FL

/
Windy Hill
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1417 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1601 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
Greenland
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and are NOW OPEN! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Riverside
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1344 sqft
Up to 2 Month's FREE! Call for details. Riverside St. Johns is the luxury boutique living experience you’ve been searching for in Jacksonville, Florida.
Royal Lakes
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1471 sqft
One Month Free, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & 1/2 Off Admin Fee! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Southside
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Southpoint
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Baymeadows
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1480 sqft
Interiors include a digital thermostat for central heat and air, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the saltwater swimming pools, fire pit, and bocce ball court. Near I-95 and Brackridge Park.
Deercreek
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Ideally situated close to Highway 98 and I-295. Elegant apartment homes include carpeting, a patio/balcony, fireplace and fully appointed kitchen. Community includes a volleyball court, pool, clubhouse and basketball court.
Turtle Creek
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1350 sqft
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Ortega Farms
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Deerwood
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
Mandarin
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Fairways Forest
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Sandalwood
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,336
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Deerwood
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1247 sqft
Located in the Deerwood section of Jacksonville, with easy access to I-295 and public transportation. Well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Baymeadows
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,210
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1129 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Secret Cove
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
Royal Lakes
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1088 sqft
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Duval County area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Brunswick, and Jacksonville Beach have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLNeptune Beach, FLSawgrass, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FL