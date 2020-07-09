Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments fire pit green community internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet

Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents. However, we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours and meetings with prospective residents. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually. You may also call or email our leasing office to set up a virtual visit with one of our leasing professionals. Exceptional Living Is The PointWhen it comes to luxury living in Jacksonville, The Point at Tamaya offers its residents an unmatched life style. Our spacious apartment homes feature custom interior finishes designed with you in mind. When youre not inside enjoying the comfort of your home, our endless community amenities along with OUR desired location has something for everyone. These brand new apartment homes are situated in an ideal location thats minutes away from everything including St. Johns Town Center. Youll have close access to fine entertainment, sophisticated dining and infinite shopping which includes specialty stores and adorable boutiques. For those who enjoy the outdoors, year-round recreation is minutes away. This includes some of Floridas most beautiful beaches and the Sawgrass Golf & Country Club. With so much to offer its easy to see why The Point at Tamaya has become one of the most sought after luxury apartment communities in the neighborhood.