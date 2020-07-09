All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like
The Point at Tamaya.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
The Point at Tamaya
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

The Point at Tamaya

Open Now until 5:30pm
3050 Tamaya Blvd · (904) 479-9784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1120 · Avail. Sep 8

$988

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0107 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0709 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0419 · Avail. now

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 0126 · Avail. now

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 0125 · Avail. now

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0806 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 0302 · Avail. now

$1,784

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Tamaya.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
green community
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents. However, we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours and meetings with prospective residents. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually. You may also call or email our leasing office to set up a virtual visit with one of our leasing professionals. Exceptional Living Is The PointWhen it comes to luxury living in Jacksonville, The Point at Tamaya offers its residents an unmatched life style. Our spacious apartment homes feature custom interior finishes designed with you in mind. When youre not inside enjoying the comfort of your home, our endless community amenities along with OUR desired location has something for everyone. These brand new apartment homes are situated in an ideal location thats minutes away from everything including St. Johns Town Center. Youll have close access to fine entertainment, sophisticated dining and infinite shopping which includes specialty stores and adorable boutiques. For those who enjoy the outdoors, year-round recreation is minutes away. This includes some of Floridas most beautiful beaches and the Sawgrass Golf & Country Club. With so much to offer its easy to see why The Point at Tamaya has become one of the most sought after luxury apartment communities in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $88-$388
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash/Pest control: $28/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; 85lb weight limit
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 85lb weight limit
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Point at Tamaya have any available units?
The Point at Tamaya has 18 units available starting at $988 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point at Tamaya have?
Some of The Point at Tamaya's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Tamaya currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Tamaya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Tamaya pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Tamaya is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Tamaya offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Tamaya offers parking.
Does The Point at Tamaya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Tamaya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Tamaya have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Tamaya has a pool.
Does The Point at Tamaya have accessible units?
Yes, The Point at Tamaya has accessible units.
Does The Point at Tamaya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Tamaya has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwoodBaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwoodSecret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleCollege of Coastal Georgia