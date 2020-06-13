/
128 Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL📍
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
1524 Center St
1524 Center St, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1554 sqft
1524 Center St Available 07/13/20 New construction 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just minutes to Spring Park Green Cove Springs! - Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 bath minutes to Spring Park! Home offers, open concept floor plan, Large family room that connects
301 Highland Avenue
301 Highland Avenue North, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1903 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1122 North St
1122 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Single family rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located less than a 5 minute drive from all local schools this is the opportunity you’ve been searching for to improve your quality of life without increasing your daily commute.
1111 North Street
1111 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,430
2376 sqft
This 2-story home is spacious and sits on a secluded shady lot! Features include a formal living room and dining room, a large, eat-in kitchen, and an over-sized family room with a brick fireplace and built-in shelving.
3271 CANYON FALLS DR
3271 Canyon Falls Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1559 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen and living room. Complete with a fenced in back yard. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
110 CITIZEN ST
110 Citizen Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home in historic Green Cove Springs.Fully renovated and ready for you and your family! Open floor plan.
2715 Creek Ridge Dr
2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
2715 Creek Ridge Dr Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON - $1450 - 3/2/2 - Silver Creek - Lake Asbury - New Appliances, Neutral Paint & New Flooring! Fresh Start! Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green
451
451 Homestead Lane, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
500 sqft
this is a a doblewide mobil home in private yard , the apartment has a private entrance and a lot of parkink space
1460 Greenway Place
1460 Greenway Place, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1979 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2415 Golfview Dr
2415 Golfview Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2284 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 2 car garage. 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Conveniently located to major roads and shopping. Easy terms.
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL
2298 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2024 sqft
Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub.
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.
1251 FLOYD ST
1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2052 sqft
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathroom, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-da-sac in desired Fleming Island.
1635 HEATHER FIELDS CT
1635 Heather Fields Court, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1538 sqft
Welcome to your new home! What is not to love about this home? Right away you'll notice this is a corner lot, so you have a huge (and I mean HUGE) yard - front and back! The back yard is totally private as it backs up the woods.
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR
3697 Southbank Circle, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
2110 sqft
This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too.
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3197 sqft
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.
2522 WILLOW CREEK
2522 Willow Creek Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2344 sqft
This beautiful large 4/3 on golf course in sought after Southern Links includes the Fleming Island Plantation club facilities and amenities. Huge family room. Kitchen features eat in area and the split floor plan is perfect for large families.
2624 PHEASANT CT W
2624 Pheasant Court West, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1048 sqft
Nice 3/2 updated home, carpet throughout, baths tiled, white kitchen cabinets and laminate countertop, stone fireplace, sits on over 1/2 acre, includes fridge, dishwasher, stove, washer/dryer (As-is). Well and septic so no water/sewer bill.
1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
1904 Summit Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2750 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent this Black Creek at Eagle Harbor Sid Higginbotham home! Located on a cul-de-sac on a preserve lot. Three way split as well as second floor bedroom/bathroom or bonus room.
1815 GREEN SPRINGS CIR
1815 Green Spring Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1460 sqft
Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Fleming Island community with pool, tennis, and playground. The equipped kitchen includes an eat-in area and breakfast bar.
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
5299 US-17
5299 Us Hwy 17s, Clay County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great little house with nice kitchen and living areas. Re-done bath, newer roof, very nice storage building with the unit, great private rural living. Front room could be a small non-conforming bedroom
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Green Cove Springs, the median rent is $502 for a studio, $644 for a 1-bedroom, $789 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,044 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Green Cove Springs, check out our monthly Green Cove Springs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Green Cove Springs area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Green Cove Springs from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park.
