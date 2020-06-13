/
/
asbury lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:32 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Asbury Lake, FL📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2715 Creek Ridge Dr
2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
2715 Creek Ridge Dr Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON - $1450 - 3/2/2 - Silver Creek - Lake Asbury - New Appliances, Neutral Paint & New Flooring! Fresh Start! Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3336 Tiki Lane
3336 Tiki Lane, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
3336 Tiki Lane Available 06/15/20 3 Beds 2 Baths 1,288 Sq Ft of Quiet Living on Large Lot - This home is truly an oasis from a long day.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2870 AFFIRMED CT
2870 Affirmed Court, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1337 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large fenced yard and sits on a Cul-de-sac, newer carpet and tile, Beautiful eat in kitchen with newercabinets, granite counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR
3697 Southbank Circle, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
2110 sqft
This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too.
Results within 5 miles of Asbury Lake
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2646 Pinewood Boulevard E
2646 Pinewood Boulevard East, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 Rushing Drive
1303 Rushing Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1875 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1274 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,274 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1524 Center St
1524 Center St, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1554 sqft
1524 Center St Available 07/13/20 New construction 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just minutes to Spring Park Green Cove Springs! - Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 bath minutes to Spring Park! Home offers, open concept floor plan, Large family room that connects
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2884 Woodstone Dr
2884 Woodstone Drive, Clay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
5 bedroom 3 bath - Property Id: 292769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292769 Property Id 292769 (RLNE5828245)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1827 Pineta Cove Drive
1827 Pineta Cove Drive, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1123 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2887 Tuscarora Trail
2887 Tuscarora Trail, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1935 Hunters Trace Circle
1935 Hunters Trace Circle, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1272 sqft
County Living in Quite Middleburg Neighborhood Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4659 Pine Lake Drive
4659 Pine Lake Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1843 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 $300 off first month's rent if moved in by 6/15. Rent is negotiable with an approved application.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1818 Farm Way
1818 Farm Way, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1298 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
301 Highland Avenue
301 Highland Avenue North, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1903 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
660 Sunny Stroll Drive
660 Sunny Stroll Drive, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1662 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Pineta Cove Drive
1800 Pineta Cove Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like a covered porch, making it a great place to call home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1460 Greenway Place
1460 Greenway Place, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1979 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Asbury Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,510.
Some of the colleges located in the Asbury Lake area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Asbury Lake from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL