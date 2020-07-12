Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM

283 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Jacksonville, FL

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1674 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
77 Units Available
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1344 sqft
Up to 2 Month's FREE! Call for details. Riverside St. Johns is the luxury boutique living experience you’ve been searching for in Jacksonville, Florida.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2823 Selma Rd
2823 Selma Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
2823 Selma Rd Available 08/05/20 Charming duplex for rent in Riverside! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020** Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex available in the historic Riverside area of Jacksonville.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2716 OAK ST
2716 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1482 sqft
RIVERSIDE CONDO FOR RENT. ''The Martha Washington''-From Downtown, Park Street West, right on King Street, left on Oak. 2 bedroom, living room/dining room combo, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2117 HERSCHEL ST
2117 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**STUNNING garage apartment off Herschel St!! This unit is absolutely gorgeous and a MUST SEE! Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. Amazing open concept floorplan.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
825 GOODWIN ST
825 Goodwin Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
RIVERSIDE 1ST FL APARTMENT FOR RENT.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2010 Ernest St
2010 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
Riverside Renovated Studio - A beautifully renovated studio in the heart of Riverside! This home is steps from the Cummer Museum, Kanine Social, and Riverside Park. Laminate wood floors throughout with a decorative tiled kitchen.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1409 CHERRY ST
1409 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4152 sqft
LARGE brick home on nice corner lot in Riverside. Two story building in rear of property does not convey with house. Updated kitchen, shed, large back room that can be used for meetings/work from home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
728 Acosta St
728 Acosta Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1032 sqft
Beautiful Riverside Bungalow with Garage! - Property Id: 309020 COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 01 MOVE-IN.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3018 Oak St
3018 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Apartment in Avondale - Property Id: 308887 Apartment for rent in highly desirable Avondale area. Walkable neighborhood with multiple restaurants, shops, pubs and entertainment venues.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
1661 Riverside Ave. #118
1661 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ground Floor 2 story.. 2 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath, freshly painted with a new Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer Dryer combo, ceiling fan and new flooring downstairs... Walk out to the private patio from your back door! Walking distance to Publix.....

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2940 GREEN ST
2940 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
704 sqft
Original hardwood flooring, small dining room, fully customised kitchen with glass mosaic back splash, all new appliances, white cabinets, new tankless water heater and luxury vinyl plank floor, all new fixtures, ceiling fan in living room,window AC

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
2061 Forbes Street - 4
2061 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Gorgeous Historic Brick Building in Riverside by 5 Points at the corner of Forbes & Goodwin. Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Spacious Unit with Cozy Living Room, Dining Room, Quaint Office Space & Hardwood Floors Throughout. Brand New Appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2733 HERSCHEL ST
2733 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1470 sqft
RIVERSIDE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, West on Park Street, left on King Street, right on Herschel to brick duplex on right. Original Historic Duplex with 3BR, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2051 HERSCHEL ST
2051 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
800 sqft
RIVERSIDE FULLY FURNISHED GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, south on Goodwin, right on Herschel to 2055 (2051 garage apt.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2037 MYRA ST
2037 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1723 MALLORY ST
1723 Mallory Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Charming and spacious 2/1 in Riverside! Unit has hardwood floors, central a/c, washer and dryer and off street parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
2216 Forbes Street - 2
2216 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
500 sqft
Gorgeous Riverside apartment. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with living room, kitchen with breakfast bar. This is a 2nd floor unit with secure common entry, central heat & AC, granite, stove, fridge and microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2727 OAK ST
2727 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
AVONDALE 1st FL FURNISHED APARTMENT FOR RENT.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2753 POST ST
2753 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
538 sqft
RIVERSIDE GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 points, Post St west to property on right. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room, office/den, balcony, hardwood floors, off street parking, water/trash included, $925.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2654 GILMORE ST
2654 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1195 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bath, Living Room, Dining Room.Cozy Bungalow Completely Renovated in Historic Riverside.AVAILABLE 7/15/2020 FOR Q U I C K MOVE-IN.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
1310 Willow Branch Avenue #20 - 1
1310 Willow Branch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Don't miss the rare opportunity to live in one of the most distinctive properties in Riverside/Avondale - Luxury Studio Apartment, 600 sq.ft - Fully renovated. Eat in Kitchen - Hardwood Floors , no carpet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1073 CHERRY ST
1073 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLR APT FOR RENT.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2550 DELLWOOD AVE
2550 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT.From 5 Points west on Park, north on Stockton, west on Dellwood to property on left. Upstairs 1/2 of triplex.
Riverside
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

With river views and tree-lined streets, historic Riverside is one of Jacksonville’s most beautiful neighborhoods. It also happens to be one of the most lively, with dozens of local shops, restaurants, and bars that are always full of proud Riverside residents. Renting in Riverside is a great way to experience walkable, urban life in sunny Florida.

Transportation

  • I-95
  • I-10
  • Walkable

Demographic

  • Singles and young married couples
  • Transplants

Contains:

  • Memorial Park
  • Riverside Park
  • Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens
  • Five Points
  • Willow Branch Park

Close to:

  • Avondale
  • Downtown Jacksonville
  • San Marco
  • UF Health Jacksonville

Riverside in three words: community, artsy, walkable

Living in Riverside, Jacksonville

Riverside is a hip, urban community located 5 minutes southwest of downtown Jacksonville. The neighborhood has a strong local pride, so don’t expect to find many national chains in this historic district. Riverside renters crave walkable, community living in the heart of a large city. Ditch your car for the day, visit some Riverside apartments, and plan your next move.

Renting in Riverside, Jacksonville

Apartment living in Riverside is convenient and fun. Many people relocating to Jacksonville from other states choose to rent in Riverside because of the neighborhood’s strong sense of community. Riverside functions as its own self-contained city, just on a smaller scale. Unlike most other parts of Florida, you could feasibly get by in Riverside with just a bike or even walking. The location along the St. Johns River attracts many new renters as well, with its new construction of upscale apartments and stunning river views. If penthouse luxury is out of your budget, hit the more residential streets for affordable rentals. Riverside is a historic district, and you’ll find many duplexes and quadruplexes available for rent. Riverside is a desirable place to rent right now, so do your research in advance. Like other parts of Jacksonville, you can probably get a better deal if you avoid the college rush of summer rentals. You really can’t go wrong when choosing an apartment in Riverside. It’s a small neighborhood so you’ll always be close to the shopping, dining, and scenery.

Things to do in Riverside, Jacksonville

Riverside residents appreciate all that the St. Johns River has to offer. The two big riverfront parks make it easy to enjoy spending a whole day by the river. Riverside Park features a duck pond, tree-lined walking paths, and picnic tables. It’s also a popular location for 5k races and even regional events like the Northeast Florida Veg Fest. Memorial Park is located just a few blocks away, right on the banks of the river. Whether you’re out on a weekend or during a weekday lunch break, you’ll see all the Riverside locals enjoying Memorial Park. It’s a popular choice for dog walkers, yogis, and fishermen. You may also catch an impromptu soccer game or pop-up food truck.

Both parks are just steps away from the popular 5 Points historic district within Riverside. 5 Points has a diverse mix of local Jacksonville offerings ranging from coffee shops, tattoo shops, vintage clothing boutiques, and creative southern cuisine. There’s also a Publix grocery store for nights when you feel like cooking instead of bar hopping. You can also head west to explore the King Street District. King Street is quickly becoming Jacksonville’s go-to spot for craft beer and unique dining. Don’t expect to sample all of King Street’s food and beverage in just one night. There are plenty of options to keep locals happy and there are still new restaurants opening.

Riverside residents are proud to support their local small businesses. Riverside is an active member of the “GoLO Jacksonville” initiative, a grassroots organization that supports local businesses and helps keep historic urban neighborhoods thriving. In addition to the shops and restaurants in the heart of Riverside, residents also partake in the weekly Riverside Arts Market (RAM). On Saturday mornings, you can catch live music, shop for art, and snack on local farmer’s market goodies under the Fuller Warren Bridge. You may find yourself taking an outdoor yoga class at RAM with the same neighbor you saw at a King Street bar the night before.

Become a part of this lively community by renting in historic Riverside. Commute to downtown or UF Health Jacksonville in just 10 minutes. Then ditch your car on nights and weekends and soak up the local culture of Riverside. So whether you work downtown or want to open up your own restaurant in 5 Points, come explore the beautiful historic streets and see what apartment living in Riverside is all about.

