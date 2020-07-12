283 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Jacksonville, FL
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 3
1 of 20
1 of 52
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 37
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 13
With river views and tree-lined streets, historic Riverside is one of Jacksonville’s most beautiful neighborhoods. It also happens to be one of the most lively, with dozens of local shops, restaurants, and bars that are always full of proud Riverside residents. Renting in Riverside is a great way to experience walkable, urban life in sunny Florida.
Transportation
- I-95
- I-10
- Walkable
Demographic
- Singles and young married couples
- Transplants
Contains:
- Memorial Park
- Riverside Park
- Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens
- Five Points
- Willow Branch Park
Close to:
- Avondale
- Downtown Jacksonville
- San Marco
- UF Health Jacksonville
Riverside in three words: community, artsy, walkable
Riverside is a hip, urban community located 5 minutes southwest of downtown Jacksonville. The neighborhood has a strong local pride, so don’t expect to find many national chains in this historic district. Riverside renters crave walkable, community living in the heart of a large city. Ditch your car for the day, visit some Riverside apartments, and plan your next move.
Apartment living in Riverside is convenient and fun. Many people relocating to Jacksonville from other states choose to rent in Riverside because of the neighborhood’s strong sense of community. Riverside functions as its own self-contained city, just on a smaller scale. Unlike most other parts of Florida, you could feasibly get by in Riverside with just a bike or even walking. The location along the St. Johns River attracts many new renters as well, with its new construction of upscale apartments and stunning river views. If penthouse luxury is out of your budget, hit the more residential streets for affordable rentals. Riverside is a historic district, and you’ll find many duplexes and quadruplexes available for rent. Riverside is a desirable place to rent right now, so do your research in advance. Like other parts of Jacksonville, you can probably get a better deal if you avoid the college rush of summer rentals. You really can’t go wrong when choosing an apartment in Riverside. It’s a small neighborhood so you’ll always be close to the shopping, dining, and scenery.
Riverside residents appreciate all that the St. Johns River has to offer. The two big riverfront parks make it easy to enjoy spending a whole day by the river. Riverside Park features a duck pond, tree-lined walking paths, and picnic tables. It’s also a popular location for 5k races and even regional events like the Northeast Florida Veg Fest. Memorial Park is located just a few blocks away, right on the banks of the river. Whether you’re out on a weekend or during a weekday lunch break, you’ll see all the Riverside locals enjoying Memorial Park. It’s a popular choice for dog walkers, yogis, and fishermen. You may also catch an impromptu soccer game or pop-up food truck.
Both parks are just steps away from the popular 5 Points historic district within Riverside. 5 Points has a diverse mix of local Jacksonville offerings ranging from coffee shops, tattoo shops, vintage clothing boutiques, and creative southern cuisine. There’s also a Publix grocery store for nights when you feel like cooking instead of bar hopping. You can also head west to explore the King Street District. King Street is quickly becoming Jacksonville’s go-to spot for craft beer and unique dining. Don’t expect to sample all of King Street’s food and beverage in just one night. There are plenty of options to keep locals happy and there are still new restaurants opening.
Riverside residents are proud to support their local small businesses. Riverside is an active member of the “GoLO Jacksonville” initiative, a grassroots organization that supports local businesses and helps keep historic urban neighborhoods thriving. In addition to the shops and restaurants in the heart of Riverside, residents also partake in the weekly Riverside Arts Market (RAM). On Saturday mornings, you can catch live music, shop for art, and snack on local farmer’s market goodies under the Fuller Warren Bridge. You may find yourself taking an outdoor yoga class at RAM with the same neighbor you saw at a King Street bar the night before.
Become a part of this lively community by renting in historic Riverside. Commute to downtown or UF Health Jacksonville in just 10 minutes. Then ditch your car on nights and weekends and soak up the local culture of Riverside. So whether you work downtown or want to open up your own restaurant in 5 Points, come explore the beautiful historic streets and see what apartment living in Riverside is all about.