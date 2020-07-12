283 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Jacksonville, FL

Apartment living in Riverside is convenient and fun. Many people relocating to Jacksonville from other states choose to rent in Riverside because of the neighborhood’s strong sense of community. Riverside functions as its own self-contained city, just on a smaller scale. Unlike most other parts of Florida, you could feasibly get by in Riverside with just a bike or even walking. The location along the St. Johns River attracts many new renters as well, with its new construction of upscale apartments and stunning river views. If penthouse luxury is out of your budget, hit the more residential streets for affordable rentals. Riverside is a historic district, and you’ll find many duplexes and quadruplexes available for rent. Riverside is a desirable place to rent right now, so do your research in advance. Like other parts of Jacksonville, you can probably get a better deal if you avoid the college rush of summer rentals. You really can’t go wrong when choosing an apartment in Riverside. It’s a small neighborhood so you’ll always be close to the shopping, dining, and scenery.