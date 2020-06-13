629 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fairways Forest
25 Units Available
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1300 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Royal Lakes
16 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Deercreek
27 Units Available
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1420 sqft
Faux wood flooring, glass- or screen-enclosed sunrooms, lake views and modern kitchens with updated appliances, granite countertops and wet bars. Minutes to beaches, downtown Jacksonville and St. John's Town Center Mall.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Windy Hill
6 Units Available
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1442 sqft
Ciel exemplifies luxury apartment living with homes that have been thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Atlantic Highlands
17 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Jacksonville Heights West
9 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Duclay
17 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Beach Haven
21 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Secret Cove
22 Units Available
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center. Each apartment features upgraded light fixtures, large closets, USB outlets and hardwood-style flooring. On-site fitness center and saltwater swimming pool provided.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Secret Cove
7 Units Available
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1375 sqft
Resort-style living near St. Vincent's Hospital and St. Johns Town Center. Gourmet kitchens, wood-inspired plank flooring, and large, open floor plans. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Deerwood
16 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:32am
Baymeadows
14 Units Available
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1340 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully furnished kitchens and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including coffee bar, business center and billiards table. Close to St. Johns Town Center for convenient shopping. Easy access to Butler Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Baymeadows
19 Units Available
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1324 sqft
Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio balcony. Pet friendly community has dog park and dog grooming area. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, indoor basketball court, volleyball court, gym, yoga, and media room. Valet service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Deerwood
22 Units Available
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1511 sqft
Welcome to The Hawthorne, a gorgeous and charming residential community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, Florida! If you've been looking for a distinguished and well-appointed place to call home, you won't want to miss
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Jacksonville North Estates
28 Units Available
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1523 sqft
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:57am
Windy Hill
12 Units Available
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,312
1607 sqft
Short drive from Southside Boulevard and close to St Johns Town Center. Classically designed apartment homes with private laundry facilities, and modern kitchen with appliances and garbage disposal. Pool, media room and coffee house.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
$
Miramar
25 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1371 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
36 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Golden Glades-The Woods
20 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jacksonville rents declined over the past month

Jacksonville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jacksonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Jacksonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Jacksonville.
    • While Jacksonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

