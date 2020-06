178 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL

Finding an Apartment and Planning the Move

*Hunt in Winter *

Whether you plan to browse through an apartment complex or view townhouses for rent in Jacksonville Beach, remember that the winter is your friend. Trying to weave through the extra traffic caused by the holiday-goers in summer might just kill your excitement about relocating - and so will the heat. Unless you are a masochist in the mood for a sweat fest, avoid making the move during June, July or August.

*Be Prepared *

If you want to be the "chosen one" over other prospective tenants, prepare for the meeting with the landlord or agent. Then, if you like what you see, you can close the deal immediately. Remember that first impressions are important, so be on time, friendly and neatly dressed. Gather all needed documents in a binder: references from previous landlords, proof of income and the personal information required for a credit report. Have money ready to pay your security deposit immediately to secure the place for you.