178 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is the type of place that makes you want to linger, and maybe even never leave. If you choose to settle here, don't be surprised if friends want to come over year-round or long-lost cousins manage to suddenly locate you_. _Jacksonville Beach, a holiday hot-spot, offers beautiful views from the beach in the hot summer months and, during the mild winters, the ocean will have to do too. Places for rent in Jacksonville Beach, Fl, are surprisingly affordable, and you can expect to pay about 10% less on average here than in the rest of Florida. On the downside, finding an available rental apartment in Jacksonville might be challenging; only a small percentage of properties offer long-term rentals. Don't be discouraged, though -- with some planning, perseverance and a mindset as bright as the Jacksonville weather, this is not impossible.
*Hunt in Winter *
Whether you plan to browse through an apartment complex or view townhouses for rent in Jacksonville Beach, remember that the winter is your friend. Trying to weave through the extra traffic caused by the holiday-goers in summer might just kill your excitement about relocating - and so will the heat. Unless you are a masochist in the mood for a sweat fest, avoid making the move during June, July or August.
*Be Prepared *
If you want to be the "chosen one" over other prospective tenants, prepare for the meeting with the landlord or agent. Then, if you like what you see, you can close the deal immediately. Remember that first impressions are important, so be on time, friendly and neatly dressed. Gather all needed documents in a binder: references from previous landlords, proof of income and the personal information required for a credit report. Have money ready to pay your security deposit immediately to secure the place for you.
Jacksonville Beach is a neighborhood within greater Jacksonville, the largest city in Florida, so if you get tired of the beach, you can enjoy all the benefits city has to offer.
Shopping and Eating
Jacksonville Beach has shopping opportunities galore. Besides the grocery stores across the neighborhood, the pier at the beach side has interesting shops selling anything from golf accessories to boutique clothing and fine art. Of course, you'll find great seafood restaurants in the area, such as Joe's Crab Shack, Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant, and Ellen's Kitchen, to name a few.
Getting Around
Living in Jacksonville Beach, you will enjoy walking everywhere because of the lovely scenery. Riding a bicycle is also popular here, or you can drive your car. A bus system runs between Jacksonville Beach and other neighborhoods in Jacksonville as well.
*Recreation and Entertainment *
Besides hitting the surf, there are many things to do recreation-wise in Jacksonville Beach. Parks abound and golf lovers enjoy the Jacksonville Beach Golf Club. A museum and history park provide insight, especially for new inhabitants, and a local theater group often performs plays. With plenty of bars and pubs in the area, Jacksonville Beach's nightlife is usually abuzz, and Freebird Live has become a hub for local and national musicians to give live performances.
With great shops, delicious food, pristine beaches and lots to do, Jacksonville Beach has much to offer residents. Add to that the relatively low cost of living, and you won't regret your choice to settle here.