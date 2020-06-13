178 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
21 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
320 1st Street #806
320 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1705 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Metropolitan - Breath taking ocean view. watch Blue Angle air show and July 4th fire works from own living room. You can see the ocean view at day time, night time you can see the City light view. Guard at lobby.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2764 Saint Johns Blvd,
2764 St Johns Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2 sqft
****Corner lot in highly desired area at beaches!****Blocks from the beach! Access to great schools. Close to great local dinning and shopping.Corner lot in highly desired area at beaches.2180 Sq ft. 3 BR / 3Bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1800 The Greens Way #409 Available 07/10/20 First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2
402 Lower 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2nd Story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo Only 3 Blocks From Jax Beach! - This 2nd story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo will not stay on the market long! Only 3 blocks from Jacksonville Beach! There is a large outdoor deck

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2415 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2415 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
* Updated pics coming soon! * Don't miss out on this chance to live ON the beach! This second floor condo offers 1,500 sq ft of living space and a spectacular view of Jacksonville Beach.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
412 7TH ST S
412 7th St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
525 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home located about a 5 minute walk to the beach. Home does have washer and dryer connections.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1710 1ST ST S
1710 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Beach townhome across the street from the ocean. main floors are tile floors Three story townhouse with two bedrooms and a shared bath on the second floor. Master on the third floor with high vaulted ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
101 25th Ave S., J-11
101 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
One block from the beach. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Jax Beach. Lower level unit on end.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1005 1st Ave N - 2
1005 1st Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
washer/dryer

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
137 14TH AVE S
137 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2450 sqft
*****FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL. Newer fully furnished home in Jacksonville Beach available for WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTALS. Just 1 block off the ocean. Home has room for everyone with 3 comfortable bedrooms, plus an office area with sleeper sofa.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1126 1ST ST N
1126 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1608 sqft
Unfurnished, long term rental available in Jacksonville Beach w/ocean views! 1/2 block to beach, close to restaurants and shopping as well.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
105 25TH AVE S
105 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1407 sqft
Absolutely perfect 3 BR. Everything's new right down to screens on windows. Condo includes all appliances and brand new furnishings in all rooms except 2nd and 3rd BR's. Condo may be leased furnished for $2,350 or unfurnished for $2,250/mo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1306 N 9TH ST
1306 9th St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit close to beach. Screened front patio. Rent includes water, sewer and basic lawn maintenance. Washer dryer included shared ammentity with upstairs unit. Immediate move in.Pets limited/breed restricted.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
905 2ND AVE N
905 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the beach life 5 minutes from the ocean in this beautifully renovated Jacksonville Beach home. French doors lead to a private paver patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy your morning coffee. There is wood look tile throughout the entire home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
701 6TH ST N
701 6th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1352 sqft
Great single story concrete block home located only 6 blocks from the beach. Open floor plan with formal living room space, family room dining room combo and an extra room that can be used as a den or non conforming 4th bedroom. Large fenced yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
147 JARDIN DE MER PL
147 Jardin De Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Top Floor Unit with Balcony. Beautifully maintained with updated appliances, flooring and paint. It even includes a garage! Located close to the beach, just in time for summer activities! This Unit Won't Last Long! Tenant Occupied until 6-30-2020

Median Rent in Jacksonville Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Jacksonville Beach is $1,114, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,363.
Studio
$868
1 Bed
$1,114
2 Beds
$1,363
3+ Beds
$1,804
City GuideJacksonville Beach
"Didn't plan on hangin' out in Florida / Never was too good at standin' still / Suddenly it's lookin' like I'm gonna / Kill a few more days in Jacksonville." (Josh Turner, "Jacksonville")

Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is the type of place that makes you want to linger, and maybe even never leave. If you choose to settle here, don't be surprised if friends want to come over year-round or long-lost cousins manage to suddenly locate you_. _Jacksonville Beach, a holiday hot-spot, offers beautiful views from the beach in the hot summer months and, during the mild winters, the ocean will have to do too. Places for rent in Jacksonville Beach, Fl, are surprisingly affordable, and you can expect to pay about 10% less on average here than in the rest of Florida. On the downside, finding an available rental apartment in Jacksonville might be challenging; only a small percentage of properties offer long-term rentals. Don't be discouraged, though -- with some planning, perseverance and a mindset as bright as the Jacksonville weather, this is not impossible.

Finding an Apartment and Planning the Move

*Hunt in Winter *

Whether you plan to browse through an apartment complex or view townhouses for rent in Jacksonville Beach, remember that the winter is your friend. Trying to weave through the extra traffic caused by the holiday-goers in summer might just kill your excitement about relocating - and so will the heat. Unless you are a masochist in the mood for a sweat fest, avoid making the move during June, July or August.

*Be Prepared *

If you want to be the "chosen one" over other prospective tenants, prepare for the meeting with the landlord or agent. Then, if you like what you see, you can close the deal immediately. Remember that first impressions are important, so be on time, friendly and neatly dressed. Gather all needed documents in a binder: references from previous landlords, proof of income and the personal information required for a credit report. Have money ready to pay your security deposit immediately to secure the place for you.

Living the Dream

Jacksonville Beach is a neighborhood within greater Jacksonville, the largest city in Florida, so if you get tired of the beach, you can enjoy all the benefits city has to offer.

Shopping and Eating

Jacksonville Beach has shopping opportunities galore. Besides the grocery stores across the neighborhood, the pier at the beach side has interesting shops selling anything from golf accessories to boutique clothing and fine art. Of course, you'll find great seafood restaurants in the area, such as Joe's Crab Shack, Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant, and Ellen's Kitchen, to name a few.

Getting Around

Living in Jacksonville Beach, you will enjoy walking everywhere because of the lovely scenery. Riding a bicycle is also popular here, or you can drive your car. A bus system runs between Jacksonville Beach and other neighborhoods in Jacksonville as well.

*Recreation and Entertainment *

Besides hitting the surf, there are many things to do recreation-wise in Jacksonville Beach. Parks abound and golf lovers enjoy the Jacksonville Beach Golf Club. A museum and history park provide insight, especially for new inhabitants, and a local theater group often performs plays. With plenty of bars and pubs in the area, Jacksonville Beach's nightlife is usually abuzz, and Freebird Live has become a hub for local and national musicians to give live performances.

With great shops, delicious food, pristine beaches and lots to do, Jacksonville Beach has much to offer residents. Add to that the relatively low cost of living, and you won't regret your choice to settle here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Jacksonville Beach?
In Jacksonville Beach, the median rent is $868 for a studio, $1,114 for a 1-bedroom, $1,363 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,804 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jacksonville Beach, check out our monthly Jacksonville Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Jacksonville Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Jacksonville Beach area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Jacksonville Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jacksonville Beach from include Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Orange Park, Atlantic Beach, and Palm Valley.

