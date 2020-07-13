81 Apartments under $800 for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
28 Units Available
Woodland Acres
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Monterey
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
32 Units Available
Arlington Manor
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Fairways Forest
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
4 Units Available
Craven
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Clifton
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Lake Lucina
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
5 Units Available
Turtle Creek
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Highlands
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1174 sqft
Close to Florida State College at Jacksonville. Spacious, open-plan apartment with carpet, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a playground and a clubhouse. Community is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Alderman Park
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
9 Units Available
Holiday Hill
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
982 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Southpoint
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$605
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
944 sqft
Welcome to the calm ambiance of Pointe Sienna apartment homes, a wonderful place to live that is centrally located in the heart of South Jacksonville. Pointe Sienna provides a comfortable, elegant, and convenient life style.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Glynlea-Grove Park
Columns
333 Laurina St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1331 sqft
Minutes from the water, schools and parks. A modern community with a fire pit, pool, tennis court, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Hyde Park
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
St. Nicholas
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Community amenities include a dog park, pool, playground, on-site laundry and parking. Recently renovated units have a dishwasher, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Convenient location for commuters, just off of Highway 1.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Moncrief Park
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$785
800 sqft
Cypress Landing invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Cypress Landing provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Jacksonville, FL.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Woodstock
3032 W 5th Street
3032 West 5th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
3032 W 5th Street Available 08/01/20 3/1 With Den in Paxon - This 3x1 has a detached garage, a fenced back yard, and an enclosed front porch. There are hardwood floors, central a/c and w/d conn. Call today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Robinson
2218 Orchard St.
2218 Orchard Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
784 sqft
Single family house! Accepting deposits now! - Come check out this single family house! Please call 904-743-1500 ext. 2 to schedule a viewing today! (RLNE5891364)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Osceola Forest
3704 Beverly Avenue
3704 Beverly Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
coming soon - Available March 6th, 2020 (RLNE5120357)

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
825 GOODWIN ST
825 Goodwin Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
RIVERSIDE 1ST FL APARTMENT FOR RENT.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Acres
8231 Berry Avenue
8231 Berry Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$665
680 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Welcome to the July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Jacksonville rents increased over the past month

Jacksonville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Jacksonville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Jacksonville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jacksonville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

