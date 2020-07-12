/
deerwood
240 Apartments for rent in Deerwood, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
14 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1376 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Tenants have access to pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, billiard room, and Internet cafe. Car wash area and BBQ grill. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,085
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1273 sqft
A modern, newer community with a resort-style pool, summer kitchen area and complimentary shuttle to the town center area. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens, fantastic views and luxury accommodations throughout their home.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
17 Units Available
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1164 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, convenient apartment amenities, including a dog park and bike storage. Extra storage in every unit to keep organized. Situated off Gate Parkway with proximity to I-295 and James Island Swimming Pool.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
127 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1247 sqft
Located in the Deerwood section of Jacksonville, with easy access to I-295 and public transportation. Well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
21 Units Available
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1511 sqft
Welcome to The Hawthorne, a gorgeous and charming residential community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, Florida! If you've been looking for a distinguished and well-appointed place to call home, you won't want to miss
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,105
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1180 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass...National Apartment Associations winner for 2016 Best Community!! Come experience a world of chic apartment living in the prestigious Southside area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 30 at 02:34pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
1242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1716 sqft
This stunning community features updated, luxury amenities. On-site amenities include a pool, lots of green space, and a fitness center. Apartments offer high ceilings, open floor plans, and ample storage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11053 Castlemain Cir East
11053 Castlemain Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1720 sqft
Oxford Chase - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 2 car garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Oxford Chase. 3 cars total per household as limit. Only 1 car allowed parking on drive way for over night.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7481 SCARLET IBIS LN
7481 Scarlet Ibis Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1682 sqft
This cozy three bedrooms, two bathrooms condo is perfectly situated deep in the gated Brightwater community. You'll love the dignified brick architectural design and attached 1 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10961 Burnt Mill Road #1126
10961 Burnt Mill Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reserve at James Island - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Reserve at James Island. This community is just minutes from St.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11177 Castlemain Circle W
11177 Castlemain Circle West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1878 sqft
Oxford Chase - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11074 Castlemain Circle
11074 Castlemain Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1878 sqft
Oxford Chase - Upgraded unit! Lake view! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage Townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Oxford Chase. (RLNE2969404)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11177 W CASTLEMAIN CIR
11177 Castlemain Cir W, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1878 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11141 Castlemain Circle S
11141 Castlemain Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1878 sqft
Oxford Chase - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11526 Summerview Circle
11526 Summerview Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1248 sqft
Summerfield - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Summerfield. This spacious townhouse has stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring in bedrooms, hallway, dining, and living room! Sorry no pets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8093 ECHO SPRINGS RD
8093 Echo Springs Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Brand New!! Beautiful 2/2/1 townhome, close to shopping, excellent restaurants, downtown. Two masters with ensuite baths, walk-in closets. Large pantry, dining nook plus breakfast bar, large family room, plenty of room to spread out.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8248 GARDEN VIEW CT
8248 Garden View Ct, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2470 sqft
Contemporary style home on a secluded cul-de-sac lot. Open, bright and split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted ceilings with sky lights. Many windows and plenty storage. Formal dining open to the great room.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11476 SURFLINE CT
11476 Surfline Ct, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1748 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION !!! The open floor plan features an oversized island with with EXTRA storage in this Beautiful Modern Kitchen. The Upgraded white cabinets are accented by the unique white quartz counter tops and a grey subway tile backsplash.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7990 BAYMEADOWS RD
7990 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**AVAILABLE JULY 10TH, 2020**Stonebridge is located off Baymeadows Road East near 9A. Amenities include a gated entry, clubhouse, pool, fitness center, nature trails for walking or jogging & assigned covered parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7790 CHIPWOOD LN
7790 Chipwood Lane, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3109 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020*Located just mins from the St Johns Town Center in the well sought out neighborhood of James Island.
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD
7987 Hollyridge Road, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7175 sqft
This one of kind home is located on a premier home site of well-established & gated, Deerwood Golf & Country Club. Lush landscaping, breathtaking water & golf views of 1st hole surround this beautiful estate.
1 of 35
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
11003 CASTLEMAIN CIR E
11003 Castlemain Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1687 sqft
Beautiful townhome in gated community in sought after area close to the convenience of the St. Johns Town Center. Close to shopping and restaurants. Bedrooms upstairs and living/dining/kitchen downstairs. Clubhouse/pool amenities included!
