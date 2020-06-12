Apartment List
185 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1046 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
17 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Jacksonville Heights West
8 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:47am
Rolling Hills
21 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Golden Glades-The Woods
35 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Deerwood
14 Units Available
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1164 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, convenient apartment amenities, including a dog park and bike storage. Extra storage in every unit to keep organized. Situated off Gate Parkway with proximity to I-295 and James Island Swimming Pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
56 Units Available
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1072 sqft
Situated between First Coast Tech Pkwy and Highway 202. A modern living community with pool, volleyball court and concierge. Apartments feature dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
11 Units Available
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1343 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet location near Southside Boulevard. Community parking, pool, gym, hot tub, business center, and playground. Pet-friendly units come with patio/balcony, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Windy Hill
26 Units Available
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville's Southside. Easy access to downtown and beaches. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Close to I-295, Butler Blvd, University of North Florida. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Deerwood
18 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1160 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mandarin
8 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1284 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Secret Cove
22 Units Available
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1232 sqft
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Royal Lakes
26 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$991
947 sqft
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
12 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
East Arlington
19 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1181 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sandalwood
19 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1285 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
40 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1202 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riverside
17 Units Available
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1239 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Windy Hill
23 Units Available
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1175 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
25 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Turtle Creek
5 Units Available
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Secret Cove
7 Units Available
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1221 sqft
Resort-style living near St. Vincent's Hospital and St. Johns Town Center. Gourmet kitchens, wood-inspired plank flooring, and large, open floor plans. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Jacksonville rents declined over the past month

Jacksonville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jacksonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Jacksonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Jacksonville.
    • While Jacksonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

