Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard game room hot tub internet access playground pool table tennis court

The comfortably appointed Mezza offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Jacksonville, Florida. Situated just under two miles from the East Beltway and State Route 17 interchange, six miles from Jacksonville International Airport, and 10 miles from downtown Jacksonville, Mezza apartment living provides handy access to work and play. Establish yourself in a place surrounded by nature but never far from necessities - welcome to Mezza.