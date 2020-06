127 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL

Neighborhoods in Orange Park

There are several neighborhoods in the area. In the last few years, development of this area has experienced a boom. Numerous residential developments have been built and continue to be built.

Town Center: This is not the smallest neighborhood, but it's pretty small. The neighborhood is located toward the western end of the Orange Park. Businesses, residences, restaurants, and other major community resources mingle together. Public transportation options are routinely used in each of these neighborhoods, and throughout Orange Park. Natural Healing Day Spa is a popular area venue, but the Shrimp Shack Seafood Kitchen draws in the biggest crowds. Residents can also take their pets for medical care at Maverick Animal Clinic.

Lakeside: This area of Orange Park is considered to be one of the more affluent neighborhoods. There are fewer houses, and residential areas are segregated from areas of business and play. Eateries like Grumpy's are popular with local residents. Also, Lakeside is also home to Sunshine State Dog Training and Legends Barber Shop.

Saddlehorn Trail: This is the largest neighborhood in Orange Park. It is decidedly urban in nature and public transportation is commonly used in the area. Business, retail, and residential areas are not segregated in this neighborhood area. This urban area is also home to the popular bistro, Little Saigon Caf̩. This and That Hair Creations is also a popular salon located in this lively neighborhood.