127 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
11 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1409 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.

Orange Park
1 Unit Available
433 Ralph Street
433 Ralph Street, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2216 sqft
433 Ralph Street Available 06/26/20 Newer Home in Beautiful Orange Park! - Built in 2014, this gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home features a beautiful kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 42'' cabinets, cooking

Orange Park
1 Unit Available
1800 PARK AVE
1800 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, move-in ready ground-floor unit with many upgrades. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Don't delay, this one will go fast!
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.

Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
1055 Grove Park Drive South
1055 Grove Park Drive South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1701 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
395 Dunwoodie Road
395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1985 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
519 CLERMONT AVE S
519 Clermont Avenue South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with screen rear porch and all new kitchen cabinets and appliances and a new roof. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.

1 Unit Available
3400 RED OAK CIR
3400 Red Oak Circle, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
NICE ROOMY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH , FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ALSO EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD WITH OPEN PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS

Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.

1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.

1 Unit Available
2754 WOODLAND DR
2754 Woodland Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a bonus family room and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout.

Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Loretto
21 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.

Median Rent in Orange Park

Last updated Nov. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Orange Park is $802, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $982.
Studio
$625
1 Bed
$802
2 Beds
$982
3+ Beds
$1,299
City GuideOrange Park
During the 1930s, Orange Park was the home of the first US laboratory for the study of non-human primates, dubbed the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, established and run by psychologist Robert Yerkes and Yale University.

Orange Park is located in Clay County, Florida. The town is considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. According to the US census, the town's population is a little over 8,000 people. Orange Park also refers to a wider area of the northern part of Clay County that resides outside of the town's traditional boundaries. This area includes Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Lakeside, and Fleming Island, making Orange Park one of Jacksonville's most populated suburbs. The town has a total area of 5.6 square miles.

Moving to Orange Park

It's advisable to wait until cooler weather to move into this area. Summer time can be quite hot, making moving a chore, and dangerous during certain times of the day. Individuals who are relocating to the area may want to stay hydrated during the move, and hire the help of professional movers. Also, before moving into the area, it may be wise to make use of an online apartments locator. This can make finding a place for rent a little easier and less time consuming than searching for housing after arriving in the area. An online search can yield a greater number of places to live in Orange Park, Florida than can be gotten by a physical search. Finding an apartment for rent or condo rentals should not be too difficult. There are a variety of places to live in the area for all tastes and income brackets. Finally, before relocating, it's best to make sure that social security cards and identification are within easy reach and not packed in a box. Potential landlords may need these documents to perform a credit check.

Neighborhoods in Orange Park

There are several neighborhoods in the area. In the last few years, development of this area has experienced a boom. Numerous residential developments have been built and continue to be built.

Town Center: This is not the smallest neighborhood, but it's pretty small. The neighborhood is located toward the western end of the Orange Park. Businesses, residences, restaurants, and other major community resources mingle together. Public transportation options are routinely used in each of these neighborhoods, and throughout Orange Park. Natural Healing Day Spa is a popular area venue, but the Shrimp Shack Seafood Kitchen draws in the biggest crowds. Residents can also take their pets for medical care at Maverick Animal Clinic.

Lakeside: This area of Orange Park is considered to be one of the more affluent neighborhoods. There are fewer houses, and residential areas are segregated from areas of business and play. Eateries like Grumpy's are popular with local residents. Also, Lakeside is also home to Sunshine State Dog Training and Legends Barber Shop.

Saddlehorn Trail: This is the largest neighborhood in Orange Park. It is decidedly urban in nature and public transportation is commonly used in the area. Business, retail, and residential areas are not segregated in this neighborhood area. This urban area is also home to the popular bistro, Little Saigon CafÌ©. This and That Hair Creations is also a popular salon located in this lively neighborhood.

Living in Orange Park, Florida

Public transit options are readily available in the area, but most of the businesses and residential areas are interspersed, making walking one of the preferred methods of transportation. Since the town is actually a suburb of the Jacksonville area, it's convenient for area residents to have access to the numerous activities and venues located in this larger city. Orange Park residents have easy access to the miles of beaches and water related activities that are typical indulgences in sunny Florida

The town's numerous cultural influences and varied cuisines are a huge draw for tourists and residents alike. Of course seafood is regular fare in this small town, but there are also exotic cuisines located just a hop, skip, and jump from the Orange Park area. Asian food, Italian food, and other foreign cuisines are easy to get to.

Orange Park also has a proud history and culture all of its own. The town houses dozens of options for lodging, wedding venues, golf courses, parks and nature centers, and shopping. The town of Orange Park also sponsors and hosts special events throughout the year. The Fourth of July celebration is especially memorable, but there are several arts and crafts festivals as well.

Orange Park is an ideal location for individuals who want to live in a sunny environment conveniently located to all the amenities that a Florida destination has, but without all the congestion that is regularly found in larger metropolitan areas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Orange Park?
In Orange Park, the median rent is $625 for a studio, $802 for a 1-bedroom, $982 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,299 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orange Park, check out our monthly Orange Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Orange Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Orange Park area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Orange Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orange Park from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Atlantic Beach.

