127 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL📍
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 44
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 44
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 36
1 of 23
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 33
1 of 18
Orange Park is located in Clay County, Florida. The town is considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. According to the US census, the town's population is a little over 8,000 people. Orange Park also refers to a wider area of the northern part of Clay County that resides outside of the town's traditional boundaries. This area includes Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Lakeside, and Fleming Island, making Orange Park one of Jacksonville's most populated suburbs. The town has a total area of 5.6 square miles.
It's advisable to wait until cooler weather to move into this area. Summer time can be quite hot, making moving a chore, and dangerous during certain times of the day. Individuals who are relocating to the area may want to stay hydrated during the move, and hire the help of professional movers. Also, before moving into the area, it may be wise to make use of an online apartments locator. This can make finding a place for rent a little easier and less time consuming than searching for housing after arriving in the area. An online search can yield a greater number of places to live in Orange Park, Florida than can be gotten by a physical search. Finding an apartment for rent or condo rentals should not be too difficult. There are a variety of places to live in the area for all tastes and income brackets. Finally, before relocating, it's best to make sure that social security cards and identification are within easy reach and not packed in a box. Potential landlords may need these documents to perform a credit check.
There are several neighborhoods in the area. In the last few years, development of this area has experienced a boom. Numerous residential developments have been built and continue to be built.
Town Center: This is not the smallest neighborhood, but it's pretty small. The neighborhood is located toward the western end of the Orange Park. Businesses, residences, restaurants, and other major community resources mingle together. Public transportation options are routinely used in each of these neighborhoods, and throughout Orange Park. Natural Healing Day Spa is a popular area venue, but the Shrimp Shack Seafood Kitchen draws in the biggest crowds. Residents can also take their pets for medical care at Maverick Animal Clinic.
Lakeside: This area of Orange Park is considered to be one of the more affluent neighborhoods. There are fewer houses, and residential areas are segregated from areas of business and play. Eateries like Grumpy's are popular with local residents. Also, Lakeside is also home to Sunshine State Dog Training and Legends Barber Shop.
Saddlehorn Trail: This is the largest neighborhood in Orange Park. It is decidedly urban in nature and public transportation is commonly used in the area. Business, retail, and residential areas are not segregated in this neighborhood area. This urban area is also home to the popular bistro, Little Saigon CafÌ©. This and That Hair Creations is also a popular salon located in this lively neighborhood.
Public transit options are readily available in the area, but most of the businesses and residential areas are interspersed, making walking one of the preferred methods of transportation. Since the town is actually a suburb of the Jacksonville area, it's convenient for area residents to have access to the numerous activities and venues located in this larger city. Orange Park residents have easy access to the miles of beaches and water related activities that are typical indulgences in sunny Florida
The town's numerous cultural influences and varied cuisines are a huge draw for tourists and residents alike. Of course seafood is regular fare in this small town, but there are also exotic cuisines located just a hop, skip, and jump from the Orange Park area. Asian food, Italian food, and other foreign cuisines are easy to get to.
Orange Park also has a proud history and culture all of its own. The town houses dozens of options for lodging, wedding venues, golf courses, parks and nature centers, and shopping. The town of Orange Park also sponsors and hosts special events throughout the year. The Fourth of July celebration is especially memorable, but there are several arts and crafts festivals as well.
Orange Park is an ideal location for individuals who want to live in a sunny environment conveniently located to all the amenities that a Florida destination has, but without all the congestion that is regularly found in larger metropolitan areas.