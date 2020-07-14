All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like Edens Edge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
Edens Edge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

Edens Edge

7101 Wilson Blvd · (904) 299-1758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2102 · Avail. Jul 25

$901

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$901

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 2110 · Avail. now

$901

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2104 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 7302 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9203 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edens Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club. You will love being close to some of Jacksonville's finest schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Just a stones throw away is the I-295, which means just a short drive to Atlanta beach, St. Johns River, Riverside Arts Market, St. Johns Town Center, and many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Experience luxury at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. You will adore our beautifully equipped gourmet kitchens, oversize walk-in closets, and convenience with a full-size GE washer and dryer. Not only are the views spectacular so is the community. We can boast our beautiful landscaping with a refreshing lake, sparkling swimming pool, business center, 24-hour fitness center, and Tot Lot. Eden's Edge is not only luxury, it is the comfort of home. So welcome home! Contact our leasing professionals to learn more about our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $175 if you apply on line reduced to $99.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1st, $200 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no specific weight restriction but very large dogs not allowed
Parking Details: Detached Garage $135; Carport $40.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edens Edge have any available units?
Edens Edge has 23 units available starting at $901 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Edens Edge have?
Some of Edens Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edens Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Edens Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edens Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Edens Edge is pet friendly.
Does Edens Edge offer parking?
Yes, Edens Edge offers parking.
Does Edens Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edens Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edens Edge have a pool?
Yes, Edens Edge has a pool.
Does Edens Edge have accessible units?
No, Edens Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Edens Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, Edens Edge does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Edens Edge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity