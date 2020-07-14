Edens Edge

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access

WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club. You will love being close to some of Jacksonville's finest schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Just a stones throw away is the I-295, which means just a short drive to Atlanta beach, St. Johns River, Riverside Arts Market, St. Johns Town Center, and many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Experience luxury at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. You will adore our beautifully equipped gourmet kitchens, oversize walk-in closets, and convenience with a full-size GE washer and dryer. Not only are the views spectacular so is the community. We can boast our beautiful landscaping with a refreshing lake, sparkling swimming pool, business center, 24-hour fitness center, and Tot Lot. Eden's Edge is not only luxury, it is the comfort of home. So welcome home! Contact our leasing professionals to learn more about our community!