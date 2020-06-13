43 Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL

Rent Like a Local

Since Fernandina Beach is a resort town, you'll need to keep a weather eye out in your search. Rental houses exist in abundance, but unless you want to shell it out by the week, read the lease carefully. You'll have no problem finding apartments for rent, but even some of these rent by the week as well.

As for living conditions, while you could live like Gilligan in the campgrounds on the northern tip of the island, you could also swag it out movie-star style. Choose from high-end, gated palace communities to what passes as a humble abode to a millionaire. If that's not your thing, you can opt for more decently priced townhouses and duplexes for rent throughout the town. The choice mostly comes down to whether you want to walk three whole minutes to the beach, golf course, or five-star gourmet restaurant. With no neighborhoods to choose from, it makes the choice that much easier.

The Price of Living on Treasure Island

Face it you're moving to an island where people go to vacation. That said, homes for rent in Fernandina Beach don't cost your arm, leg, and firstborn. Expect application fees, background check fees, administrative fees, pet fees, and sizable deposits upfront.

When to Move

This might sound a little counter-intuitive, but move in the summer. Yes, it's hot. Yes, there are big scary thunderstorms (northern Florida has fewer problems with storms than the southern part.) Summer also brings a lull to tourist activity and population. In summer, all the retired people drive away in their RVs, and the tourists run screaming back to the climates they just escaped. Summer means lower prices, more rental options, and lots of extra time to perfect your tan on a less-crowded beach.