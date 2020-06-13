43 Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL

Apartment List
1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
90 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1261 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Beech Street
2017 Beech Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 South 11th Street Unit A
408 South 11th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
548 sqft
Adorable 1BR/1Bath Apartment - Super cute, completely remodeled Duplex unit close to downtown! Tasteful and practical interior design make the most of the available space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
131 South 6th Street
131 South 6th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
648 sqft
Trolley House - Charming Downtown Fernandina Cottage! One bedroom/one bath, hardwood floors, clean and bright. Ready for move in. Water/sewer/garbage collection included. Small dog or cat allowed. (RLNE5612641)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
409 South 15th Street
409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Available June This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you. Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard. Mirrored room for office/exercise room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
529 South 9th Street - 1
529 South 9th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
Studio
$600
360 sqft
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY: This former well-established barbershop is waiting for the right tenant. The space provides two installed barber chairs and a storage closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1416 Hernando Street
1416 Hernando Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Amelia Island- All utilities included. Fully furnished home located close to downtown and the beaches. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Perfect for someone looking to become acquainted with the island. 7 month lease is preferred. $1800 per month.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2328 Sadler Rd Unit 7-C - 1
2328 Sadler Road, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
791 sqft
Amelia Island- (7-12 month lease) - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is completely remodeled and in excellent condition. All utilities, internet and cable television included. Swimming pool and tennis court. Short walk to the beach via private access.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
274 Sargasso Street - 1
274 Sargasso St, Fernandina Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2631 sqft
Dunes of Amelia - This 5 bedroom 4 bath home is located on the pond. New home and in wonderful condition. Available 5/1/2020. $2,600 per month. Stillwell Property Management 904-556-1328. Apply online at www.stillwellrentals.com

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 07/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4813 St Marc Ct
4813 Saint Marc Court, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
4813 St Marc Ct Available 07/06/20 IIsland condo close to beach and shopping - 1149sf, 2BR/2BA condo on south end of Amelia Island. Recently renovated. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
95145 Gladiolus Place
95145 Gladious Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1902 sqft
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
95033 Poplar Way Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95282 Summerwoods Cir #606
95282 Summer Woods Circle, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2065 sqft
Gated condo. community within walking distance to beach. - 2065sf, 3BR/3BA beautiful upstairs unit in the gated Summerwoods condo community on the south end of Amelia Island.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95024 Barclay Place 6C
95024 Barclay Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2093 sqft
Harrison Cove Villa on Amelia Island - Walk to the beach from this spacious villa located in Harrison Cove Villas, a gated community on the south end of Amelia Island.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
Gated with community pool - 1688sf, 3BR/2BA upstairs flat in beautiful Stoney Creek Condos. Large well appointed kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3318 Sea Marsh Rd
3318 Sea Marsh Road, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
3318 Sea Marsh Rd Available 07/01/20 Resort Living - Fairway Oaks Patio Home located in the gated Omni Resort Amelia Island Plantation. Quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1450 sq. ft., recently painted interior. Community pool just steps from door..

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32415 Pond Parke Place
32415 Pond Park Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
32415 Pond Parke Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Flora Parke Home Just Off of A1A! - 1900 sf, 3BR/2BA home with backyard backing up to pond. Carpeted throughout main living area with tile in kitchen and baths.

1 of 14

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3030 Sea Marsh Rd - 3030 Club Villas
3030 Sea Marsh Rd, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1743 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 1743 sf. 2BR/2.5BA Beautifully furnished and renovated Omni Amelia Island Plantation villa overlooking the nature preserve. Master Suite with balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.

Median Rent in Fernandina Beach

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fernandina Beach is $934, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,143.
Studio
$727
1 Bed
$934
2 Beds
$1,143
3+ Beds
$1,512
City GuideFernandina Beach
Fernandina Beach, FL: So amazing that four countries and three rebel groups fought over it for 300 years.

Pirates and world class spas? Behind this serene, upscale community is an island that was once a pirate-era smuggler's cove of ill repute. Fortuitously positioned on the northeastern point of Florida, it's sheltered from the most extreme tropical weather the state experiences. Discovered in the 1560s, it repeatedly passed hands until it became known as the Isle of Eight Flags. With its clear waters, 13 miles of beach, five-star restaurants, affluent boutiques and luxury resorts, Fernandina Beach delivers a paradise as opulent as its history is black.

Rent Like a Local

Since Fernandina Beach is a resort town, you'll need to keep a weather eye out in your search. Rental houses exist in abundance, but unless you want to shell it out by the week, read the lease carefully. You'll have no problem finding apartments for rent, but even some of these rent by the week as well.

As for living conditions, while you could live like Gilligan in the campgrounds on the northern tip of the island, you could also swag it out movie-star style. Choose from high-end, gated palace communities to what passes as a humble abode to a millionaire. If that's not your thing, you can opt for more decently priced townhouses and duplexes for rent throughout the town. The choice mostly comes down to whether you want to walk three whole minutes to the beach, golf course, or five-star gourmet restaurant. With no neighborhoods to choose from, it makes the choice that much easier.

The Price of Living on Treasure Island

Face it you're moving to an island where people go to vacation. That said, homes for rent in Fernandina Beach don't cost your arm, leg, and firstborn. Expect application fees, background check fees, administrative fees, pet fees, and sizable deposits upfront.

When to Move

This might sound a little counter-intuitive, but move in the summer. Yes, it's hot. Yes, there are big scary thunderstorms (northern Florida has fewer problems with storms than the southern part.) Summer also brings a lull to tourist activity and population. In summer, all the retired people drive away in their RVs, and the tourists run screaming back to the climates they just escaped. Summer means lower prices, more rental options, and lots of extra time to perfect your tan on a less-crowded beach.

Living in Fernandina Beach

Other than the beach, there's plenty to do in Fernandina Beach. Check out the Fort Clinch State Park, the Amelia Island Museum of History and Central Park (not the New York one). If you're looking for fun in the way of restaurants, try out 29 South, Cafe Karibo, Kelley's Courtyard Cafe, or O'Kane's Irish Pub and Eatery.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fernandina Beach?
In Fernandina Beach, the median rent is $727 for a studio, $934 for a 1-bedroom, $1,143 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,512 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fernandina Beach, check out our monthly Fernandina Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fernandina Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Fernandina Beach area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fernandina Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fernandina Beach from include Jacksonville, Brunswick, Jacksonville Beach, Orange Park, and Atlantic Beach.

