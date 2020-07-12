/
sandalwood
238 Apartments for rent in Sandalwood, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11307 Hendon Dr
11307 Hendon Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1398 sqft
This is the next place you'll call HOME! Between the great location and new interior features, there is nothing more you need. Newly painted, new laminate flooring along with a fully fenced backyard with a view of the pond.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
11128 Coldfield Dr
11128 Coldfield Drive West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1318 sqft
Best hurry for this very lovely home in the most desirable Sutton Lakes community off Atlantic Blvd. Easy access to everything. This is a spacious three bedroom, two bath home. Kitchen has a gas stove for the discriminating chef in the family.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2875 SANS PAREIL ST
2875 Sans Pareil Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1828 sqft
** Tenant occupied until July 31st. Must schedule with tenant for showings. Nice corner lot in quiet subdivision. Near St. Johns Town Center and I295. Easy access to the beach, highways and downtown. Large great room with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10821 MAJURO DR
10821 Majuro Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
920 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SANDALWOOD East on Atlantic Blvd, right on Mindanao Dr, right on Majuro Dr, house on right. 3br, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
2119 Ardencroft Drive
2119 Ardencroft Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2215 sqft
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. AVAILABLE 08/01! Great family home in Sutton Lakes community. This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath, two story house is on a spacious corner lot, has fenced in backyard and screen porch.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11156 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN
11156 Wyndham Hollow Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1204 sqft
Great 3BR/2BA in established community. All appliances stay included washer and dryer. Private back yard. Convenient location.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2148 Alfa Romeo Dr
2148 Alpha Romeo Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2002 sqft
Move in ready! - Wonderful 4 bedrooms single family Southside home available for rent in Sutton Lakes!! This property features a fireplace, ceiling fans, garden tub w/ separate shower, back patio, sprinkler system, & walk-in closets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11749 White Horse Rd
11749 White Horse Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
3/2 cute sandalwood house - Property Id: 235706 3/2 spacious home. Nice bathrooms and bedrooms. Convenient to schools, bus lines, shopping centers, restaurants. W&D hookup in separate laundry room. Shady fenced backyard with patio.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
10707 HAWAII DR
10707 Hawaii Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Totally renovated FANTASTIC LOCATION with open floor plan. 3/2 with 2 designer baths, 2 walk-in closets, laminate flooring (NO CARPETING), fenced with double gate to put boat or RV in back. Eat-in kitchen. Freshly painted inside and out.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2464 Seabury Pl N
2464 Seabury Place North, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
* COMING SOON * FULLY REMODELED - Kitchen walls removed and reconfigured for modern living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12113 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR
12113 Autumn Sunrise Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1625 sqft
Make this beautiful waterfront home yours! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath with laminate floors and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located mins away from the beaches, shopping malls, UNF, and FSCJ south campus.
Results within 1 mile of Sandalwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
9 Units Available
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the I-295. Pet-friendly villas with modern kitchens, ceramic tiled bathrooms and private patios and yards. On-site swimming pool, ample car parking and door-to-door mail delivery. Community boasts an award-winning service team.
Last updated April 10 at 09:40pm
36 Units Available
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1445 sqft
Located near UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Hospitals. Each home includes modern upgrades including granite countertops, black appliances, and new cabinetry. On-site pool with a courtyard, indoor basketball court and Starbucks coffee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
634 CANDLEBARK DR
634 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2698 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2,698 sqft home has a lot to offer. Starting with a newer brick paver driveway to accommodate 3 car wide parking to a 600 sqft 3 car garage with a carriage style on one side to allow for the three car garage parking.
Last updated July 11 at 08:21am
1 Unit Available
425 Brody Cove Trail
425 Brody Cove Trail, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1676 sqft
Great open plan with high ceilings, stone fireplace, spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook, large master bath with double sinks, walk in closet. There is a bonus room and large screened in porch.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2828 GOLDENROD CIR W
2828 Goldenrod Circle West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
957 sqft
Single story home with split floorplan. This home features a living room, dining room, a large fenced back yard, storage area with laundry hook ups, carport and drive way. Close to Sandalwood, Beach Blvd, FSCJ, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Brookchase Lane West
221 West Brookchase Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Spring Brook - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with a lake view, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Spring Brook. The Master bathroom has garden tub! (RLNE5556172)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801
3591 Kernan Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
3/2 condo on 1st floor - https://rently.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12311 Kensington Lakes Drive #3001
12311 Kensington Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Fully furnished Executive Rental - FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM RENTAL INCLUDES FURNITURE, SOFTWARE, UTILITIES,, BASIC CABLE & INTERNET. WASHER/DRYER included APPLICATION FEE $65.00 - ADMIN FEE $150.00 (RLNE3139399)
