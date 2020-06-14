173 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
700 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
901 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Deerwood
22 Units Available
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
810 sqft
A modern, newer community with a resort-style pool, summer kitchen area and complimentary shuttle to the town center area. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens, fantastic views and luxury accommodations throughout their home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Jacksonville North Estates
28 Units Available
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
858 sqft
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Miramar
25 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
744 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
21 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Windy Hill
25 Units Available
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
780 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville's Southside. Easy access to downtown and beaches. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Close to I-295, Butler Blvd, University of North Florida. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
863 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
$
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Secret Cove
32 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
833 sqft
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
35 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
766 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Beachwood
2 Units Available
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
700 sqft
Located just off the I-295. Pet-friendly villas with modern kitchens, ceramic tiled bathrooms and private patios and yards. On-site swimming pool, ample car parking and door-to-door mail delivery. Community boasts an award-winning service team.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
954 sqft
These units come in one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and include luxurious amenities, including outside storage space, detached garages, and short- and long-term leases. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Hyde Park
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$896
706 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
Rolling Hills
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Holiday Hill
18 Units Available
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$849
710 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
$
Arlington Manor
33 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$764
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Jacksonville North Estates
23 Units Available
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Deerwood
11 Units Available
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
Located in the Deerwood section of Jacksonville, with easy access to I-295 and public transportation. Well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Southpoint
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
788 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Deercreek
26 Units Available
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
800 sqft
Faux wood flooring, glass- or screen-enclosed sunrooms, lake views and modern kitchens with updated appliances, granite countertops and wet bars. Minutes to beaches, downtown Jacksonville and St. John's Town Center Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Royal Lakes
14 Units Available
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$938
668 sqft
A secure living community between I-95 and Highway 152. Apartments include a well-appointed kitchen, laundry facilities and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$918
758 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jacksonville rents declined over the past month

Jacksonville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jacksonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Jacksonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Jacksonville.
    • While Jacksonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

