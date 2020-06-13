Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:24 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1205 SOUTHERN STREAM CT
1205 Southern Stream Court, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
GATED CONDO COMMUNITY IN JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION. THIS 2 BR, 2.5 BA UNIT OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN EAT IN AREA, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane
153 Hawthorne Hedge Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1635 sqft
Located in Julington Creek Plantation, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental is ready for a new tenant! Fenced in backyard with a lake view. Brand new Fridge will be installed. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
189 BARTRAM PARKE DR
189 Bartram Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2424 sqft
Lawn maintenance included in rent. Stunning home located in the popular Julington Creek Plantation community in northeast St Johns County.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1840 REAR ADMIRAL LN
1840 Rear Admiral Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,690
3140 sqft
Gorgeous home built by ICI,; Beautiful hardwood flooring through out the 1st floor except bath and laundry rooms; Master bedroom is on 1st level and 4 oversized bed rooms are on 2nd level; Shutter blinds through out the whole house; Fenced back yard

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
150 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD
150 Southern Bridge Boulevard, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1155 sqft
Great Location in JCP Community with access to all the pools and amenities. Ground level flat with three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Single car garage. Spacious living room with view of conservation.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN
1385 Shootingstar Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2083 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Julington Creek Plantation! This home features almost 2,100 sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1005 FLORA PARKE DR
1005 Flora Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2250 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Separate dining and family rooms. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
305 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County. Downstairs you have a nice living room/dining room combination. There is laminate flooring throughout the downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
436 MALLOWBRANCH DR
436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq. ft of living space! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout! This home has a great open floorplan.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
340 TROPICAL TRCE W
340 West Tropical Trace, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1415 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! This home features close to 1,700 sq. ft.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1230 OAKWOOD LN
1230 Oakwood Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
Located near Julington Creek. Desirable schools. Spacious backyard. Norwegian brick. Side-entry garage with long driveway. No water or sewer bill. Recent home improvements. Water softener and lawn care is included in the rent.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
726 Middle Branch Way
726 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed & 2 1/2 bath in Southern Creek gated community, part of the very desired julington Creek, best rated schools in Saint Johns County, community club with pool. Brand New Microwave.

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
950 STATE ROAD 13
950 Florida Highway 13, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1895 sqft
This home is located in St. John's County close to stores and restaurants. Home has red brick front elevation on a large lot with a fenced backyard. Open floorplan. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Fruit Cove

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Julington Creek
1 Unit Available
12678 Stallion Court
12678 Stallion Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1808 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Jacksonville, FL is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1922 sqft
Welcome home to the exclusive community of Aberdeen In St. Johns county! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with just under 2,000 sq ft. Split floor plan all on one level. Master bedrooms is large and has connected master bath.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
425 Buckhead Ct
425 Buckhead Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3380 sqft
425 Buckhead Ct Available 07/16/20 Durbin Crossing - Come preview this 5BR 3.5 Bath with spectacular lake to preserve views from your extra large premium yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
118 Castlegate Lane
118 Castlegate Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2609 sqft
Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent" Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent"

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
367 SERVIA DR
367 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1502 sqft
NEWER 3 YEAR OLD CORNER UNIT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN Sought after Palisades of Durban Crossing zoned for top rated St. Johns County Schools. 1,500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
280 ADELAIDE DR W
280 West Adelaide Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1804 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns county!Has nice tile flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms.Spacious living room & separate dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1137 ASHFIELD WAY
1137 Ashfield Way, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3486 sqft
Executive Rental in sought after Durbin Crossing features open floor plan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Butler's Pantry & Solid Surface counters.
City GuideFruit Cove
Welcome to the Sunshine state where the people are friendly, the skies are sunny and the beach is never more than a hop, skip and a jump away. 

Fruit Cove, Florida is barely 18 square miles and is only a mere 26 miles from the hustle and bustle of Jacksonville.

Where to Live

When looking for an apartment to rent in Fruit Cove, know that your options are limited. As it’s no sprawling metropolis, you’ll have better luck looking at places just outside the unincorporated city limits. One-bedroom apartments in the areas surrounding Fruit Cove cost about $800 a month on average, with $630 being on the low end for rent. However, if you insist on staying in Fruit Cove proper, then condos and premier apartments are the name of the game. Beware; while St. Johns County is a nice place to live, it’s also a very pricey place to live with condo rentals starting at $1,200 a month.

The rental process is fairly simple and one you can do on your own, without a broker. Be prepared to pay application fees and undergo a credit check. You may also be required to pay your deposit in full when you apply. Most properties are pet friendly (with one time pet deposits averaging $300) so don’t hesitate to bring Fido along!

Exploring Is the Name of the Game

There’s plenty to do in the area—check out the art scene in downtown Jacksonville or “Jax” as it’s often called. Feed your soul and start at Hemming Plaza to meet and chat with local artists. Afterwards, head over to Burrito Gallery and Indochine for a dinner edged in exotic flavors. You will not be disappointed.

If hanging out at the beach is your thing, you’re in luck as it’s only a 12-15 minute drive, depending on traffic. Lay out in the sun or try your hand at surfing, the beaches near Fruit Cove are your oyster.

History buff? St. Augustine, home of the “fountain of youth” is right around the corner. It’s the oldest city in the US and has plenty of treasures for you to discover.

Last but not least, if you’ve ever got the blues, know that the happiest place on Earth is a no less than 2.5 hours away. And, because you’re a local now, you don’t have to worry about expensive resort stays. Your vacations just got a whole lot easier to plan!

Commuter City

If you don’t already have a car, you should get one. There’s a bus but it’s better to find a carpool buddy.

Grab your sunscreen and shades, because in Florida, it’s summertime all the time and Fruit Cove is no exception.  

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fruit Cove?
The average rent price for Fruit Cove rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,820.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fruit Cove?
Some of the colleges located in the Fruit Cove area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fruit Cove?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fruit Cove from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park.

