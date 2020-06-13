151 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL

Where to Live

When looking for an apartment to rent in Fruit Cove, know that your options are limited. As it’s no sprawling metropolis, you’ll have better luck looking at places just outside the unincorporated city limits. One-bedroom apartments in the areas surrounding Fruit Cove cost about $800 a month on average, with $630 being on the low end for rent. However, if you insist on staying in Fruit Cove proper, then condos and premier apartments are the name of the game. Beware; while St. Johns County is a nice place to live, it’s also a very pricey place to live with condo rentals starting at $1,200 a month.

The rental process is fairly simple and one you can do on your own, without a broker. Be prepared to pay application fees and undergo a credit check. You may also be required to pay your deposit in full when you apply. Most properties are pet friendly (with one time pet deposits averaging $300) so don’t hesitate to bring Fido along!