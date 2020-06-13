151 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL📍
Fruit Cove, Florida is barely 18 square miles and is only a mere 26 miles from the hustle and bustle of Jacksonville.
When looking for an apartment to rent in Fruit Cove, know that your options are limited. As it’s no sprawling metropolis, you’ll have better luck looking at places just outside the unincorporated city limits. One-bedroom apartments in the areas surrounding Fruit Cove cost about $800 a month on average, with $630 being on the low end for rent. However, if you insist on staying in Fruit Cove proper, then condos and premier apartments are the name of the game. Beware; while St. Johns County is a nice place to live, it’s also a very pricey place to live with condo rentals starting at $1,200 a month.
The rental process is fairly simple and one you can do on your own, without a broker. Be prepared to pay application fees and undergo a credit check. You may also be required to pay your deposit in full when you apply. Most properties are pet friendly (with one time pet deposits averaging $300) so don’t hesitate to bring Fido along!
There’s plenty to do in the area—check out the art scene in downtown Jacksonville or “Jax” as it’s often called. Feed your soul and start at Hemming Plaza to meet and chat with local artists. Afterwards, head over to Burrito Gallery and Indochine for a dinner edged in exotic flavors. You will not be disappointed.
If hanging out at the beach is your thing, you’re in luck as it’s only a 12-15 minute drive, depending on traffic. Lay out in the sun or try your hand at surfing, the beaches near Fruit Cove are your oyster.
History buff? St. Augustine, home of the “fountain of youth” is right around the corner. It’s the oldest city in the US and has plenty of treasures for you to discover.
Last but not least, if you’ve ever got the blues, know that the happiest place on Earth is a no less than 2.5 hours away. And, because you’re a local now, you don’t have to worry about expensive resort stays. Your vacations just got a whole lot easier to plan!
If you don’t already have a car, you should get one. There’s a bus but it’s better to find a carpool buddy.
Grab your sunscreen and shades, because in Florida, it’s summertime all the time and Fruit Cove is no exception.