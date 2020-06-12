Apartment List
/
FL
/
jacksonville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM

300 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

$
Miramar
25 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1120 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
900 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
36 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1192 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1179 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
$
North Beach
26 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Woodland Acres
33 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
$
Arlington Manor
33 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$784
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
34 Units Available
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1125 sqft
A fantastic community with views of St. John's River and direct access to the pier. On-site amenities coming soon include pet stations, a fitness center and swimming pools. Spacious, open interiors. Near Jacksonville University.
Holiday Hill
17 Units Available
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$955
982 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
Hyde Park
23 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
999 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
$
Windy Hill
23 Units Available
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1417 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
$
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1056 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
$
26 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1230 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
Windy Hill
17 Units Available
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1133 sqft
Brand new complex with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Units have wood-style flooring and private balconies. Located close to St. John's Town Center.
Deercreek
27 Units Available
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1120 sqft
Faux wood flooring, glass- or screen-enclosed sunrooms, lake views and modern kitchens with updated appliances, granite countertops and wet bars. Minutes to beaches, downtown Jacksonville and St. John's Town Center Mall.
44 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
$
Loretto
22 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1117 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Royal Lakes
13 Units Available
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
955 sqft
A secure living community between I-95 and Highway 152. Apartments include a well-appointed kitchen, laundry facilities and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
$
11 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1046 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.
$
17 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
$
Jacksonville Heights West
8 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Jacksonville rents declined over the past month

Jacksonville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jacksonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Jacksonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Jacksonville.
    • While Jacksonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

