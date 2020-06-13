132 Cheap Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Monterey
7 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Holiday Hill
16 Units Available
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
982 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
Lake Lucina
5 Units Available
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Craven
12 Units Available
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Woodland Acres
34 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$629
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Hillcrest
13 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Moncrief Park
8 Units Available
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Cypress Landing invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Cypress Landing provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
Arlington Manor
33 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$764
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Turtle Creek
6 Units Available
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Clifton
23 Units Available
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1700 sqft
In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Glen
8 Units Available
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our apartments in Jacksonville, FL! Laurel Pointe Apartments, located in Southside Jacksonville, offer spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
27 Units Available
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$809
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1425 sqft
A fantastic community with views of St. John's River and direct access to the pier. On-site amenities coming soon include pet stations, a fitness center and swimming pools. Spacious, open interiors. Near Jacksonville University.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ortega Farms
8 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$805
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Glen
6 Units Available
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lifestyle, unique features, and fabulous amenities that make The Palms at 2800 one of Jacksonville’s premier places to live.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fairways Forest
25 Units Available
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Hyde Park
12 Units Available
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$691
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,108
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Royal Lakes
13 Units Available
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$829
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Super convenient for commuters, with easy access to I-95. Abundant shopping and dining options. Recently renovated, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly complex with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
St. Nicholas
17 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Community amenities include a dog park, pool, playground, on-site laundry and parking. Recently renovated units have a dishwasher, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Convenient location for commuters, just off of Highway 1.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Royal Lakes
26 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Glynlea-Grove Park
8 Units Available
Columns
333 Laurina St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1331 sqft
Minutes from the water, schools and parks. A modern community with a fire pit, pool, tennis court, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Regency
28 Units Available
Meridian
653 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1338 sqft
Apartments offer fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit W/D. Close to Mill Cove, Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens, and Regency Square Mall. Green community with sports courts, gym, media room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$765
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Southpoint
13 Units Available
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$762
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Cobblestone
9 Units Available
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$840
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
891 sqft
Welcome home to Moncler Huntington in Jacksonville, Florida! Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located near East Beltway 295 and Highway 113.

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Jacksonville rents declined over the past month

Jacksonville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jacksonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Jacksonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Jacksonville.
    • While Jacksonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

