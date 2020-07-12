/
/
/
golden glades the woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
226 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades-The Woods, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
42 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
18 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
49 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 9 at 02:14pm
9 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12311 Kensington Lakes Drive #3001
12311 Kensington Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Fully furnished Executive Rental - FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM RENTAL INCLUDES FURNITURE, SOFTWARE, UTILITIES,, BASIC CABLE & INTERNET. WASHER/DRYER included APPLICATION FEE $65.00 - ADMIN FEE $150.00 (RLNE3139399)
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
13077 BIRCH BARK CT
13077 Birch Bark Court North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1783 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the well sought out Woods Community! Enjoy amenities such as the community center, junior olympic pool, eight clay tennis courts, playground, baseball field, soccer field and basketball court! This
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2962 GERONA DR E
2962 Gerona Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1752 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
13115 TOM MORRIS DR
13115 Tom Morris Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2333 sqft
This 5 bedroom / 3 bath home will be move in ready for you! Planning on new carpet installation and new paint throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
13568 LOBO CT
13568 Lobo Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1933 sqft
Do not miss out on this awesome home off of desirable San Pablo! Home features separate living room and family room, breakfast nook, and dining room! Spacious floor plan is ideal for entertaining with a kitchen over looking the living space flowing
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12895 BENTWATER DR
12895 Bentwater Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Beautiful home on the lake in Bentwater Place. Great location. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal liiving and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen. Lawn care included. Sprinkler system on a well. Gorgeous lake front setting!
1 of 5
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
12909 SILVER SPRINGS DR S
12909 Silver Springs Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1425 sqft
Centrally located home - 15 minutes to beach, NS Mayport, or to Town Center for shopping or dining.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12898 WINGED ELM DR E
12898 Winged Elm Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2235 sqft
This lovely home is located in the sought after community of The Woods. The 4bd 2 bath home features a formal dining room, living room and eat in kitchen. The family room opens to a screened porch and overlooks a sparkling pond.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12368 VISTA POINT CIR
12368 Vista Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2731 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous Newly built home with all the upgraded finishes you could hope for. Words cant describe all the features this hoe has, you must see for yourself.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2210 THE WOODS DR
2210 The Woods Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1568 sqft
Amazing Home in The Woods. This 3/2 home in the coveted ''The Woods'' Gated Community, has it all! Newer appliances, granite counters, newer flooring and no carpets, etc...you can't go wrong! Screened patio on side of the home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2755 Sebastian CT
2755 Sebastion Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2123 sqft
Beautiful Renovated brick ft home with 4 BR 2 baths on a nice culdesac. Great entertaining flow - formal LR plus DR, huge great room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, spacious kitchen with bar and large breakfast room.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2094 FOREST GATE DR
2094 Forest Gate Drive West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1908 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice home in the heart of the Intracoastal area! This 3 bedroom home has almost 2,000 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades-The Woods
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated April 10 at 09:40pm
36 Units Available
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1445 sqft
Located near UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Hospitals. Each home includes modern upgrades including granite countertops, black appliances, and new cabinetry. On-site pool with a courtyard, indoor basketball court and Starbucks coffee.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
634 CANDLEBARK DR
634 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2698 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2,698 sqft home has a lot to offer. Starting with a newer brick paver driveway to accommodate 3 car wide parking to a 600 sqft 3 car garage with a carriage style on one side to allow for the three car garage parking.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL