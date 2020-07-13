All apartments in San Francisco
Vara
Vara

1600 15th St · (831) 713-2074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today!
Location

1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 430 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 240 · Avail. now

$2,657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 628 · Avail. now

$2,767

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$2,792

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,896

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Aug 17

$3,973

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 523 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,988

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 632 · Avail. now

$5,272

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$5,837

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$5,852

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vara.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
internet access
Self-guided tours now available (by appointment only)! Call us today to schedule your virtual tour to get started. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $65 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vara have any available units?
Vara has 25 units available starting at $2,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Vara have?
Some of Vara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vara currently offering any rent specials?
Vara is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today!
Is Vara pet-friendly?
Yes, Vara is pet friendly.
Does Vara offer parking?
Yes, Vara offers parking.
Does Vara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vara have a pool?
No, Vara does not have a pool.
Does Vara have accessible units?
No, Vara does not have accessible units.
Does Vara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vara has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

