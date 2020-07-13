1 of 39
VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO
Studio
$2,355
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft
$2,375
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft
$2,375
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft
$2,767
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft
$2,792
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft
$3,973
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft
$3,988
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,272
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft
$5,837
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft
$5,852
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.