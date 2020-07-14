1750 Golden Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

You’ll never get lost in NOPA, the location is built right into the name. North of the Panhandle - that thin strip of greenery from Divisadero to Upper Haight - is central without the downtown crowds; it’s close to Golden Gate Park, but on the sunny side of the fog-belt. NOPA is a major brunch and BBQ destination with a host of standout music venues: The Independent, The Fillmore, Madrone. Diverse, colorful, and MUNI-wired, NOPA hits the spot.



Swipe right on this golden opportunity. Located on Golden Gate Blvd. in NOPA, this historic brick building has a perfect profile. Views you can use along with top-grade appliances and homey hardwood floors make it the total package. It’s also pet friendly!



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character m