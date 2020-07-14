The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court elevator internet access media room on-site laundry cc payments lobby

Cornelia Suites at 641 O'Farrell Street is located in an accessible part of downtown and convenient for all sorts of cultural attractions! We are nestled between Union Square and Civic Center, blocks from the Powell Street BART station and close to the San Francisco Public Library. Public transportation options are abundant and we are within walking distance to the Financial District, Theater District, China Town and North Beach. There are many shops, restaurants and entertainment options just steps out of the door!



Our remodeled Edwardian building has received a full make-over within the past year. All of our studios have been remodeled with great attention to detail. They have hardwood floors, new kitchens, new bathrooms, and many attractive finishing touches. The suites have classic San Francisco charm with bay windows, decorative moldings and high ceilings. The furniture has been carefully chosen for comfort and style with antique accents. Each unit comes fully equipped with a fu