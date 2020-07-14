All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental

641 O Farrell St · (415) 917-1197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

641 O Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 316 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$2,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$3,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$3,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit 500 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
smoke-free units
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
internet access
media room
on-site laundry
cc payments
lobby
Cornelia Suites at 641 O'Farrell Street is located in an accessible part of downtown and convenient for all sorts of cultural attractions! We are nestled between Union Square and Civic Center, blocks from the Powell Street BART station and close to the San Francisco Public Library. Public transportation options are abundant and we are within walking distance to the Financial District, Theater District, China Town and North Beach. There are many shops, restaurants and entertainment options just steps out of the door!

Our remodeled Edwardian building has received a full make-over within the past year. All of our studios have been remodeled with great attention to detail. They have hardwood floors, new kitchens, new bathrooms, and many attractive finishing touches. The suites have classic San Francisco charm with bay windows, decorative moldings and high ceilings. The furniture has been carefully chosen for comfort and style with antique accents. Each unit comes fully equipped with a fu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $250 One-Time Cleaning Fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have any available units?
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental has 8 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have?
Some of The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental currently offering any rent specials?
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental pet-friendly?
No, The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental offer parking?
No, The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not offer parking.
Does The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have a pool?
No, The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have a pool.
Does The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have accessible units?
No, The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have accessible units.
Does The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have units with dishwashers?
No, The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

