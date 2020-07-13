All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 324 Larkin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
324 Larkin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

324 Larkin

324 Larkin St · (415) 234-4840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Civic Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

324 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 324 Larkin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
online portal
Jump into Downtown’s entertaining fray. Union Square shoppers, FiDi workers and culture junkies crisscross the city center at a brisk clip. Fist pump your way over to Ruby Skye’s thumping dance floor, hang with the theater geeks at S.F. Playhouse, or get a plateful of prime beef at Leatherneck Steakhouse. Night or day, work or play, this non-stop neighborhood never quits.

50 feet from stardom! Influencers, divas, and other aspiring power players should make this central location their headquarters. San Francisco Symphony, Opera, Ballet and myriad museums and music venues surround-sound this historic building. Full-frontal City Hall views take top billing. Artfully remodeled to showcase mint condition hardwood floors, design-conscious kitchens and efficient appliances – this home is a hit encore performance.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Larkin have any available units?
324 Larkin has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Larkin have?
Some of 324 Larkin's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Larkin currently offering any rent specials?
324 Larkin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Larkin pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Larkin is pet friendly.
Does 324 Larkin offer parking?
Yes, 324 Larkin offers parking.
Does 324 Larkin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Larkin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Larkin have a pool?
No, 324 Larkin does not have a pool.
Does 324 Larkin have accessible units?
No, 324 Larkin does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Larkin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Larkin has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 324 Larkin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
Venn
1844 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
947 BUSH
947 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites
645 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity