324 Larkin

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator media room on-site laundry parking lobby online portal

Jump into Downtown’s entertaining fray. Union Square shoppers, FiDi workers and culture junkies crisscross the city center at a brisk clip. Fist pump your way over to Ruby Skye’s thumping dance floor, hang with the theater geeks at S.F. Playhouse, or get a plateful of prime beef at Leatherneck Steakhouse. Night or day, work or play, this non-stop neighborhood never quits.



50 feet from stardom! Influencers, divas, and other aspiring power players should make this central location their headquarters. San Francisco Symphony, Opera, Ballet and myriad museums and music venues surround-sound this historic building. Full-frontal City Hall views take top billing. Artfully remodeled to showcase mint condition hardwood floors, design-conscious kitchens and efficient appliances – this home is a hit encore performance.



