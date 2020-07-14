3605 20TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Park-centered Mission Dolores micro-hood reflects the remarkable diversity and vibrancy of modern San Francisco – it is also home to the city’s oldest building, its namesake Spanish mission. Set on the crossroads of the Castro, and Upper Market, among other areas, this neighborhood has staying power.



Sip. Samba. Snuggle. This classic San Francisco Victorian, circa 1904, offers a hot Valencia Corridor address plus high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and bay windows. Located in the heart of Mission Dolores, you’re a short stroll – or cha-cha – to Dolores Park.



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.