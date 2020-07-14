All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3605 20TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3605 20TH STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:36 PM

3605 20TH STREET

3605 20th St · (415) 360-0361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dolores Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3605 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3605 20TH STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Park-centered Mission Dolores micro-hood reflects the remarkable diversity and vibrancy of modern San Francisco – it is also home to the city’s oldest building, its namesake Spanish mission. Set on the crossroads of the Castro, and Upper Market, among other areas, this neighborhood has staying power.

Sip. Samba. Snuggle. This classic San Francisco Victorian, circa 1904, offers a hot Valencia Corridor address plus high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and bay windows. Located in the heart of Mission Dolores, you’re a short stroll – or cha-cha – to Dolores Park.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 20TH STREET have any available units?
3605 20TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 20TH STREET have?
Some of 3605 20TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 20TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3605 20TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 20TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 20TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3605 20TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3605 20TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3605 20TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 20TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 20TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3605 20TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3605 20TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3605 20TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 20TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 20TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 3605 20TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
1201 Pine Street
1201 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
The Civic
101 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity