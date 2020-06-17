326 Pierce Street

Amenities
326 Pierce #7 New leasing promotions: 2 months free + $1,000 Deposit! Contact Jessica for the links to all the 3D photos + Video Tour. Measurements available upon request. Remodeled 1 bedroom + 1 bath -Hardwood Floors -Washer/Dryer in Unit -New Stainless Steel Appliances + Dishwasher + Gas Stove -Fresh Paint Throughout -Remodeled Bathroom with Tub/Shower Combo Awesome Lower Haight Location: -Close to NOPA, Panhandle and Alamo Square + Duboce Park -2 blocks from Divisadero and all it has to offer -The Mill, SightGlass Coffee, NOPA and Nopalito, Emporium SF, Cafe Reveille, Toronado and so much more! All appointments will be subject to latest SIP guidelines. Pet Friendly, 2 pets max, no pet rent, $500 pet deposit, pet insurance required, 50-pound weight