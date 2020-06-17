All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 326 Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
326 Pierce Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 PM

326 Pierce Street

326 Pierce Street · (925) 262-7946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Haight
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

326 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
326 Pierce #7 New leasing promotions: 2 months free + $1,000 Deposit! Contact Jessica for the links to all the 3D photos + Video Tour. Measurements available upon request. Remodeled 1 bedroom + 1 bath -Hardwood Floors -Washer/Dryer in Unit -New Stainless Steel Appliances + Dishwasher + Gas Stove -Fresh Paint Throughout -Remodeled Bathroom with Tub/Shower Combo Awesome Lower Haight Location: -Close to NOPA, Panhandle and Alamo Square + Duboce Park -2 blocks from Divisadero and all it has to offer -The Mill, SightGlass Coffee, NOPA and Nopalito, Emporium SF, Cafe Reveille, Toronado and so much more! All appointments will be subject to latest SIP guidelines. Pet Friendly, 2 pets max, no pet rent, $500 pet deposit, pet insurance required, 50-pound weight

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Pierce Street have any available units?
326 Pierce Street has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Pierce Street have?
Some of 326 Pierce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 Pierce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 326 Pierce Street offer parking?
No, 326 Pierce Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Pierce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 326 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 326 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Pierce Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 326 Pierce Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94131
The Martin
2051 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
1955 LEAVENWORTH Street
1955 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St
San Francisco, CA 94114
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity