65 Buena Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Famous for being the epicenter of the Summer of Love, The Haight, a.k.a. Haight-Ashbury, still has hint of that hippie vibe of the ‘60s. Nowadays, it also has great shopping and dining. Easy access to Golden Gate Park also makes the Haight a favorite for urban dwellers with a healthy hankering for the great outdoors.



Dreamy views and serene scenery – this building brings the good vibes home. Bay windows flood the classic interiors with sweeping skyline and Buena Vista Park visuals. Hardwood floors, efficient appliances and high-speed hookup to the net make it a convenient respite of relaxation.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to