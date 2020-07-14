All apartments in San Francisco
65 Buena Vista

65 Buena Vista Ave E · (415) 634-5766
Location

65 Buena Vista Ave E, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 65 Buena Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Famous for being the epicenter of the Summer of Love, The Haight, a.k.a. Haight-Ashbury, still has hint of that hippie vibe of the ‘60s. Nowadays, it also has great shopping and dining. Easy access to Golden Gate Park also makes the Haight a favorite for urban dwellers with a healthy hankering for the great outdoors.

Dreamy views and serene scenery – this building brings the good vibes home. Bay windows flood the classic interiors with sweeping skyline and Buena Vista Park visuals. Hardwood floors, efficient appliances and high-speed hookup to the net make it a convenient respite of relaxation.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Buena Vista have any available units?
65 Buena Vista has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Buena Vista have?
Some of 65 Buena Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
65 Buena Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Buena Vista is pet friendly.
Does 65 Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 65 Buena Vista offers parking.
Does 65 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Buena Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 65 Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 65 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 65 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

