Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

2175 Market

Open Now until 6pm
2175 Market St · (510) 257-2627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive 1/2 Free Rent on apartment home 613! --- 1/2 month FREE rent on apartment home 613 if you move in by 7.31.2020!
Location

2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Castro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 4

$3,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$3,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$3,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C103 · Avail. Jul 15

$4,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. Aug 13

$5,044

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2175 Market.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
lobby
valet service
Located in the vibrant Upper Market neighborhood of San Francisco, 2175 Market brings to life this new definition of apartment living in one very unique community. Original works of art spark creativity. A market hall makes the perfect backdrop for mingling. Open floor plans foster a more seamless flow. Generous windows bring in a sea of natural light. Its easy to see that every aspect of 2175 Market is thoughtfully designed with features and amenities that cater to a peaceful, modern life.But step outside, and that peacefulness quickly transforms into an action-packed plethora of choices. Regardless of whatever it is that you want or need drinks at Lucky Bar 13, a late-night bite at Finn Town, or a show at Castro Theater; the city and neighborhood are yours as you navigate the streets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $800 (1 bedroom), $1000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2175 Market have any available units?
2175 Market has 6 units available starting at $3,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2175 Market have?
Some of 2175 Market's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 Market currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Market is offering the following rent specials: Receive 1/2 Free Rent on apartment home 613! --- 1/2 month FREE rent on apartment home 613 if you move in by 7.31.2020!
Is 2175 Market pet-friendly?
Yes, 2175 Market is pet friendly.
Does 2175 Market offer parking?
Yes, 2175 Market offers parking.
Does 2175 Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2175 Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Market have a pool?
No, 2175 Market does not have a pool.
Does 2175 Market have accessible units?
Yes, 2175 Market has accessible units.
Does 2175 Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2175 Market has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

