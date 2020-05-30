Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar courtyard fire pit lobby valet service

Located in the vibrant Upper Market neighborhood of San Francisco, 2175 Market brings to life this new definition of apartment living in one very unique community. Original works of art spark creativity. A market hall makes the perfect backdrop for mingling. Open floor plans foster a more seamless flow. Generous windows bring in a sea of natural light. Its easy to see that every aspect of 2175 Market is thoughtfully designed with features and amenities that cater to a peaceful, modern life.But step outside, and that peacefulness quickly transforms into an action-packed plethora of choices. Regardless of whatever it is that you want or need drinks at Lucky Bar 13, a late-night bite at Finn Town, or a show at Castro Theater; the city and neighborhood are yours as you navigate the streets.