Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar internet access cc payments lobby smoke-free community

This cool and hip location at 3415 22nd Street in the Liberty Hill Historic District of the Mission is one of San Francisco's favorite neighborhoods. The Mission bustle on Valencia is just blocks away yet you will feel calm and quiet here. We are within walking distance to Dolores Park, the 24th Street BART, restaurants, bars, boutiques, coffee shops and all the Mission has to offer.



Our beautiful building has unique architectural details and is a historic Tudor style building located on a beautiful stretch of 22nd Street. We offer furnished month-to-month rentals with flexible lease terms. Each apartment has a private kitchen and bathroom with all the comforts of home. Our apartments offer hardwood floors, bay windows, gas stoves, dishware, and extra linen.



The furniture includes a full-size bed, table & chairs for dining, Smart TV, pots & pans, sheets & towels, etc. All of the utilities and internet are included for the first three months. In addition to the rent, there is a refund