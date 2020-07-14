All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental

Open Now until 6pm
3411 22nd St · (415) 917-1865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dolores Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3411 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 345 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$3,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental.

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
coffee bar
smoke-free community
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
cc payments
lobby
smoke-free community
This cool and hip location at 3415 22nd Street in the Liberty Hill Historic District of the Mission is one of San Francisco's favorite neighborhoods. The Mission bustle on Valencia is just blocks away yet you will feel calm and quiet here. We are within walking distance to Dolores Park, the 24th Street BART, restaurants, bars, boutiques, coffee shops and all the Mission has to offer.

Our beautiful building has unique architectural details and is a historic Tudor style building located on a beautiful stretch of 22nd Street. We offer furnished month-to-month rentals with flexible lease terms. Each apartment has a private kitchen and bathroom with all the comforts of home. Our apartments offer hardwood floors, bay windows, gas stoves, dishware, and extra linen.

The furniture includes a full-size bed, table & chairs for dining, Smart TV, pots & pans, sheets & towels, etc. All of the utilities and internet are included for the first three months. In addition to the rent, there is a refund

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $250 One-Time Cleaning Fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have any available units?
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental has 3 units available starting at $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have?
Some of Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental currently offering any rent specials?
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental pet-friendly?
No, Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental offer parking?
No, Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not offer parking.
Does Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have units with washers and dryers?
No, Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have a pool?
No, Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have a pool.
Does Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have accessible units?
No, Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have accessible units.
Does Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have units with dishwashers?
No, Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
969 BUSH
969 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity