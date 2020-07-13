All apartments in San Francisco
The Martin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

The Martin

2051 3rd St · (833) 403-5754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 6 weeks Free rent on selected units! * Restrictions apply. Call today for more info!
Location

2051 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 462 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,649

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 462 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$3,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$4,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 26

$4,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Martin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
green community
internet access
media room
pool table
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

Discover stylish and sophisticated homes at The Martin. Designed to mirror the wonder of historic Dogpatch, The Martin boasts exceptional studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, well-appointed community grounds, and an ideal location in the hills of San Francisco. Explore the beauty of our one-of-a-kind city, with incredible views of the bay, quick access to vibrant nightlife, and upscale living just as you pictured it. Uncover all that The Martin has to offer our valued residents.

The Martin’s Dogpatch, San Francisco apartments showcase gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and stunning fixtures and finishes. Beautiful hardwood floors frame out spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets give you the space you need to organize all of your belongings, a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Martin have any available units?
The Martin has 10 units available starting at $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Martin have?
Some of The Martin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Martin currently offering any rent specials?
The Martin is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 weeks Free rent on selected units! * Restrictions apply. Call today for more info!
Is The Martin pet-friendly?
Yes, The Martin is pet friendly.
Does The Martin offer parking?
Yes, The Martin offers parking.
Does The Martin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Martin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Martin have a pool?
No, The Martin does not have a pool.
Does The Martin have accessible units?
No, The Martin does not have accessible units.
Does The Martin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Martin has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

