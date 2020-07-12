/
/
/
lower haight
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
246 Apartments for rent in Lower Haight, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated classic San Francisco building near Haight Street shopping and dining. One-bedroom units with hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, and dishwashers. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome with fee.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102
163 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1614 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Haight & Fillmore
493 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haight & Fillmore in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
445 Webster Street
445 Webster Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 445 Webster Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
161 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94102
161 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1614 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
676 Oak
676 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
676 Oak ST @ Fillmore Please join me for a Virtual Open House on WED July 1ST at 12 noon sharp. RSVP required. Thank you! Located right in between Hayes Valley & Lower Haight! Also near lovely Alamo Square Park & Duboce Park.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
770 Haight St.
770 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1500 sqft
Located right in the center of San Francisco this furnished flat has beautifully maintained period details with the modern conveniences of a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. It is the perfect place to shelter in place.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light
567 Page St, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,990
936 sqft
Enjoy the best of Hayes Valley in a newly renovated 4br/2ba located just steps from Alamo Square, Painted Ladies, trendy Divisadero corridor, Golden Gate Park, Lower Haight/Fillmore/JapanTown/Western Edition/The Haight/Pac Heights - moments from
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
225 Steiner St.
225 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,795
1880 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
400 Page Street
400 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 400 Page Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
326 Pierce Street
326 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 326 Pierce Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Pierce Street
237 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEED A LARGER LIVE/WORKING SPACE? 2 Bedroom in Lower Haight w/lots of space! - Feeling a little cramped in your current rental? Looking for a flexible stay of 30-60-90 days up to 6 months (with possibility of extension) where you can stretch out
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
139 Scott St.
139 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
400 sqft
This comfortable Jr. one bedroom home is located on a prime block in the Duboce Triangle neighborhood and is the perfect place to shelter in place. It has an open layout providing for distinctive areas, rare for studios.
Results within 1 mile of Lower Haight
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
86 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
85 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
86 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADaly City, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAAlameda, CASouth San Francisco, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA