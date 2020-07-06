All apartments in Phoenix
9920 W Southgate Ave
9920 W Southgate Ave

9920 West Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9920 West Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Sunset Farms. Great location near strip mall, grocery store, and restaurants. Newly remodeled and rent ready with all kitchen appliances. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have any available units?
9920 W Southgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 W Southgate Ave have?
Some of 9920 W Southgate Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 W Southgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9920 W Southgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 W Southgate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9920 W Southgate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9920 W Southgate Ave offers parking.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9920 W Southgate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have a pool?
No, 9920 W Southgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 9920 W Southgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9920 W Southgate Ave has units with dishwashers.

