9920 W Southgate Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Sunset Farms. Great location near strip mall, grocery store, and restaurants. Newly remodeled and rent ready with all kitchen appliances. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!