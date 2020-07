Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub carport clubhouse community garden 24hr maintenance garage guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Experience affordable living in a convenient location at our West Valley Phoenix apartments! Palm Crest's affordable and comfortable lifestyle gives you spacious floor plans with patios and balconies for quiet enjoyment of the beautifully landscaped outdoors. Our friendly atmosphere combined with a professional responsive management team, is just a small part of making your new home the best it can be. Palm Crest's great location provides convenient access to Loop 101, I-10 and Desert Sky Mall! It's only minutes from the fabulous, brand new sports arenas of Glendale.